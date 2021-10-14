Leonid Slutsky – coach, Rubin, CSKA, recent results; Pavel Gorodnitsky – about Leonid Slutsky – October 14, 2021

May 13, 2012, Kazan. CSKA scored against Rubin at the end of the first half, and then let in three and flew past the Champions League – Spartak went there. “The coach is to blame for the defeat,” said the pale and drooping Leonid Slutsky. A couple of weeks later, he resigned, believing that the disaster in the RPL blocked both the 2009/10 Champions League quarterfinals and the draw with Real Madrid two years later. “It was so disgusting for me that it could not be more disgusting,” Leonid later admitted.

Yevgeny Giner reacted extremely harshly to Slutsky’s decision – he simply took and tore up the statement. It is not known how the boss of CSKA revived the coach, but Leonid cheered up for a while. Moreover, in the summer he was bought by Fernandez and Elma – he wanted to take the striker in a pair with Doumbia, but the club already spent more than 15 million euros. It seemed that in the new season one could fight for gold again, but the championship started off disgustingly. After the first two rounds, Slutsky had three points. He got 1: 3 each from Amkar and Zenit, but the saddest thing was that CSKA looked pitiful in terms of the game as well.

The Moscow media fired the unfortunate coach with might and main, and the coach himself was openly shaking, realizing that he did not justify the trust. From the stands, at best, they called him a coward and a rag, but then two more minor events took place. Firstly, CSKA also flew out of the Europa League, and according to the classics – the Swedish AIK drove the decisive goal in the 93rd minute of the game in Khimki. Secondly, Zenit spent 100 million euros in the evening and signed the Hulk with Witsel – after that Slutsky’s chances for the championship felt like zero. The rhetoric of Twitter in those days was appropriate: “CSKA is turning into the middle peasant.”

RIA News

Oddly enough, Giner again paused competently. Slutsky said that at the peak of the crisis he met with the president and promised to work at the maximum. The results in the championship seemed to improve, but then there was a trip to Nizhny. Volga was leading 2: 0 after the first half, and Slutsky made a real brawl in the locker room – probably, even the impulsive coach of Krasava never dreamed of such a thing. Leonid screamed heart-rendingly for 10 minutes, broke his voice, and then took heart drops and saw how his team issued a powerful comeback – 3: 2.

Immediately after CSKA, he lost to Dynamo (Slutsky’s most inconvenient rival), but in the end he taxied for a winning streak. The coach explained: already at the training camp, the team could see a clear game, but because of the frail start, the mood was nasty. Then the players still felt confident and started scoring points. I was also encouraged by the sharp decline of Zenit, drowned in money, scandals and ridiculous losses. In addition, the Petersburgers were chopping up in the Champions League, and CSKA was quietly recovering between RPL rounds – this also helped to gain momentum.

Until the end of the championship, if Slutsky lost points, he immediately launched a new super series. In the spring of 2013, Zenit only signified a chase – the fate of gold was always in the hands of CSKA. CSKA became champions one round before the end, and then snatched the Cup from Anji and the Super Cup from Spalletti. It was phenomenal and symbolic. The coach, who has accumulated zero trophies in seven years of practice, issued a Russian treble, simultaneously destroying two of the country’s most fattening clubs. Questions about Slutsky’s qualifications disappeared, and Vasily Berezutsky turned to the coach with the great phrase: “Do you understand that now you can send everyone?”

RIA News

Turbulence in mid-2012 hardened Leonid so much that in the next season he splendidly overtook Loko and Zenit at the finish: 10 victories in decisive matches is a real nonsense. Then Slutsky still lost the title, but returned it in 2016. At that time CSKA had been sitting for quite a long time without major transfers, but Zenit had collected the strongest clip in history, and Berdyev’s Rostov strangled everyone in a row.

In general, in one season (2012/13) Slutsky became a top coach for Russia. With his minuses (for example, failures in European competitions), but also with undeniable pluses: he definitely knows how to create an atmosphere, does not need grandiose purchases and puts on intelligible football.

Now Slutsky is in another crisis. They expected him to fight for the top-3 from his cheerful Rubin, but the Kazan team flew out of the Conference League and swam into the championship. Just one autumn victory, an obvious decline in Khvichi, the Despot’s bad mood and other minor troubles – Slutsky is again thoroughly puzzled.

But globally nothing tragic happens: almost everyone is losing points (now even Zenit), and the Rubin boss Saimanov supports Leonid no less fiercely than Giner did in his time. Therefore, very soon Kazan will definitely start winning. Especially if Slutsky finally refocuses from the problem of Russian refereeing to the flaws in Rubin’s game.