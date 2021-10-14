Lily-Rose Depp and her perfect look to say goodbye to summer 2021

It seems that Zoe Kravitz has a rival in the battle for the title of queen of street style in New York. We’re talking about actress, model and Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose. In the last week alone, the paparazzi have captured four of her fashion looks – all perfect for a beautiful goodbye to summer 2021.

Last October, in an interview with Vogue, Lily-Rose Depp talked about how she quarantined, and admitted that she was eager to get back to work. But she did not disappear from the radar: over the past year we have already seen a couple of films with her participation, and several more are ahead (“Travelers” – a sci-fi thriller with Colin Farrell, a Christmas comedy “Silent Night” with Keira Knightley, a drama about an epidemic opium addiction “Dreamland” with Armie Hammer and Gary Oldman, and the concept tape Wolf, where she plays with George McKay).

So we will have more than one red carpet with the participation of one of the main favorites of the House of Chanel – it is not hard to guess who will be responsible for her outfits. In the meantime, Lily is enjoying her last summer days in New York. Our favorite look of her lately? White crop top with straps, skinny glasses in the spirit of the 1990s, shoulder bag and boxer shorts with elastic. And wired headphones, which have almost entered the retro category.

Lily-Rose Depp in New York, 2021

This summer, boxer shorts have flashed on the Instagram feed of almost all fashion influencers: in their ranks, both Frenchwoman Camille Charrière and Spaniard Blanca Miro at Yaitte. Once a men’s garment, brands have turned into a unisex model that has become the perfect alternative to favorite sportswear and denim shorts on warm days. We suggest you have time to walk your boxer shorts while the weather permits. We have collected eight of the most relevant: from models of calm shades that can be worn in the office with a shirt, and silk (in case of parties and outings) to mini brightest colors – for sports, walks and fashionable runs to the grocery, where Lily wears them -Rose Depp.