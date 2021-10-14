Lily-Rose Depp is dating actor Austin Butler

Lily-Rose Depp / Austin Butler

The 22-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, has undergone a change in her personal life. The star meets with 29-year-old actor Austin Butler, known for the series “Life is Unpredictable”, “The Carrie Diaries”, “They were confused in the hospital” and others.

The other day, the couple was photographed kissing in London. Eyewitnesses said that Lily-Rose and Austin arrived with their friend in a car to a restaurant, and after dinner, the model and the actor went for a walk around the city together, where they did not hide their feelings: they kissed and hugged on the street in front of everyone. After midnight, they left together in a taxi.



Lily-Rose Depp

The last high-profile novel of the model was her relationship with actor Timothy Chalamet. The couple was together for about a year and a half, and last spring it became known about their separation. However, a few months ago, they started talking about their reunion – Depp and Chalamet were seen together in an informal setting, and insiders reported that they really decided to give the relationship a second chance. In May, they were seen shopping together in New York.



Lily-Rose Depp and Timothy Chalamet

Austin Butler had a long-term relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens – they dated for almost nine years. Their gap was officially confirmed in the winter of 2020. What caused their separation is unknown.



Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler