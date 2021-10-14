Mads Mikkelsen talks about working on “Fantastic Beasts” instead of Johnny Depp

In November 2020, in the midst of a litigation between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has lost his role in the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise. Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen was approved for the role of the magician Gellert Grindelwald.

For almost six months, the 55-year-old actor did not comment on the reshuffle in the continuation of the Harry Potter saga and did not react in any way to criticism from the Johnny Depp fan club. Just the day before, in a new interview with The Sunday Times, he spoke about what had happened. According to him, he did not know that Depp’s “dismissal” was related to the accusations of violence that were brought against him. He supposedly just read the script and gave his consent. In addition, he wanted to chat with a colleague in order to get used to the image of Grindelwald, but, alas, he failed to do this:

I got a call from the studio, obviously in a hurry. I liked the script and agreed. I know that many were unhappy with this decision, but it happens from time to time. I don’t know what exactly happened in Depp’s personal life, I don’t know if it was fair to replace him, because he lost his job. But I just knew the show had to go on – and I’d love to talk to Johnny Depp on this subject if I had the opportunity, but I’m not sure if he needed it, ”Mads said.

The actor realized that such a replacement for the leading actor in the film, beloved by millions, was controversial, but he tried to distance himself from criticism on the network and just work.

Mads Mikkelsen in the movie “One More Each”

Mikkelsen also admitted that he did not try to copy the villain performed by Depp, but it was hard for him to make “his” hero (Mads had to replace Johnny in the midst of filming):

I consider Depp a skillful actor, so copying him would be creative suicide for me. I had to come up with something of my own, but at the same time keep the continuity to Grindelwald Depp. I have a different look at this character, and outwardly we are also slightly different. My Grindelwald turned out to be different, but to find out if this is a successful image, I will have to wait for the premiere next year.

Despite leaving Fantastic Beasts, where Depp starred in one scene, he will still receive an eight-figure fee, as required by the terms of his contract. It is known that the third part of “Fantastic Beasts” will be released on July 15, 2022.

Johnny Depp as Grindelwald