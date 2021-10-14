“Magic of Moonlight” on screens again – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

In support of the rapidly deteriorating film repertoire, distributors began to re-release hits of past years – many, even imperfect ones, look like masterpieces. For example, Woody Allen’s “Moonlight Magic”, which appears on the screen, is able to give us a sense of the joy of life, which has become a rare guest in cinemas.

Far from being the best, but still Woody Allen’s favorite. It is recognizable in every intonation. The hero named Stanley has the same passion for self-examination, mixed with the conviction of his own uniqueness, which we observed with delight in New York neurotics performed by Allen himself, and now we observe in the London neurotic in the guise of Colin Firth. Of course, all these complexes are hidden under the impenetrable armor of a convinced self-lover, but intellectual self-criticism – the trademark leitmotif of Allen’s films – is so familiar to us that Allen’s timbres seem to be in Firth’s intonations. There is still the same love for more simple-minded eras in the life of mankind – for their fashions, their other rhythms, their music from jazz to Stravinsky, which meets us already in the credits.

The action takes place in the 20s of the twentieth century. Stanley is a famous illusionist disguised as Wei Ling Su, a Chinese magician. Perfectly mastering the art of sleight of hand, he is a complete cynic and a purely materialist, who does not believe in God or in devil. He loves to expose charlatan competitors and willingly responds to the request of Howard’s colleague, instead of resting in the Galapagos, to go to the French Riviera, where a certain girl Sophie Baker communicates with the spirits of the dead – you need to bring her to clean water. The girl turns out to be more irresistible than he thought – she turns out to be a person. She is played by Emma Stone, who just flashed on our screens in a very stylish new reincarnation of Cruella-Estella. And it is quite clear that the session of exposing black magic will end with love – the author, in fact, does not hide this, giving the film a title that has no two interpretations.

Of course, this is the rarely inconclusive Allen. The rapid transformation of the arrogantly indulgent Briton into the enamored Mr. Higgins from Pygmalion and the romantic ending with an overdue kiss on the diaphragm seem both hasty and not very justified. Not to mention that we foresaw this kiss almost from the very beginning of the picture.

And yet this is a delightful Allen, when you can easily forgive obvious mistakes for your favorite intonation of an ironic game, a mockery of all that exists and of yourself. For the smile that inevitably sticks to your lips for all the time this story develops – also typical for Allen, a lover of circus scenes, disappearing elephants and magical movements in space.

Even Woody Allen’s not-so-great picture towers over our highly current repertoire, unattainable Mont Blanc.

If you follow only the development of the plot, it will really surprise you with the sloppy assembly. And the conversion of the hero, who in principle does not believe in everything paranormal, to belief in an unknown miracle happens too easily and quickly, and his swing from atheism to prayer does not look very convincing, although the obvious “chemistry” between him and Sophie unmistakably foreshadows a happy ending. But the charm of the picture is not in the plot, the task of which is to intrigue – which she does very successfully: you look at the picture easily, cheerfully and with growing interest.

Let’s not forget that we are dealing here not only with Allen the director, but first of all with Allen the writer, playwright, the skill of his dialogues has few equal in cinema. This is a beautifully written literature with only Allen’s inherent authorial intonation, there is something for the actors to play with, and they work, as they say, “tasty”, with passion and drive, getting obvious pleasure from participating in this game. And this, let me remind you, is the first condition that the audience will receive pleasure as well. Not only Firth and Stone are good here – Eileen Atkins is infinitely good in the role of his good aunt Vanessa: the solitaire scene worthy of Sheridan alone can become the standard of mastery to achieve one’s own, while verb is exactly the opposite. A fly in the ointment is, perhaps, only added by Sophie’s rich fiancé, the stupid dunce Bryce, who plays the ukulele and sings the hits of the 1920s in a bad voice – Hamish Linklater portrays him with an unusual oakiness for Allen’s paintings.