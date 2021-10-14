Marco hinted at problems with Verstappen’s chassis

After the Turkish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen regained the lead in the overall Formula 1 standings, but he managed to do this largely due to the penalty of Llis Hamilton, who started only 11th. Overall, the Mercedes drivers were faster both in qualifying and in the race, with winner Valtteri Bottas easily setting the best lap in the end.

After the race, Red Bull admitted that Mercedes cars had increased their speed, but the problem may have been in the car of Verstappen himself. At least to the question of the need to replace Max’s chassis, Red Bull sports advisor Helmut Marko did not give a direct negative answer.

“In Turkey, the car did not behave perfectly,” Marco said to Sport1.de. – Max struggled the whole race with insufficient handling, and there was nothing we could do about it. Now we have to work day and night to solve this problem.

Mercedes were just much faster in Turkey. Normally, on a wet track, Max Verstappen should have dealt with Bottas in an instant, but in Istanbul Park he simply could not keep up with him. Especially with empty tanks, the Mercedes were much faster.

The good news is that Verstappen manages to be very calm and focused. He’s good at handling the situation and helping us figure out why we’re slower. “

