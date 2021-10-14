Marko: We need to answer Mercedes as soon as possible

Red Bull sports consultant Helmut Marko is taken aback by Mercedes’ speed advantage and Max Verstappen’s problems. He said that the team will do everything possible to close the gap, including replacing Max’s chassis.

Helmut Marko: “In Istanbul, Max had problems with the chassis – he constantly complained about understeer, with which we could not do anything. But we keep on fighting. I like the way Max relates to this situation – he remains calm, talks only about those problems that worry him.

In Turkey, Mercedes had a big speed advantage. Normally, in wet conditions, Verstappen should have had no problem getting ahead of Bottas. But in Istanbul, he could not go at the pace of Valtteri.

At the helm of the AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda was excellent at keeping Hamilton back at the start of the race. If Lewis got ahead of him faster, he could even win. I have no doubt that he and Valtteri would switch positions if Lewis managed to catch up with his partner.

We are concerned about the speed of the Mercedes on the straights. Sometimes they were 15 km / h ahead of us – this is a big advantage. At the same time, their rear wing was tuned for higher downforce. At the beginning of the race, we drove at about the same pace – that is why it was difficult for Hamilton to get ahead of Tsunoda. After a while, catching up with Gasley, Lewis just drove past, as if he was standing still. In a car with empty tanks, they are much faster than us.

I don’t think Mercedes has come up with a way to get around the rules, but since the stage at Silverstone, something strange is happening. We need to find out why they suddenly picked up speed. Is it just the engine or something else? Now we need to work around the clock to reveal their secret and respond as quickly as possible. It all depends only on us.

If the difference in speed remains the same as in Turkey, then we will have problems. Of the six remaining races, only the circuit in Mexico and São Paulo are suitable for our car, and all other tracks are Mercedes territory. “