Medvedev on the defeat by Dimitrov: “In the second half of the match, Grigor played better than all my opponents at the US Open. At this level, he will take the title “- Tennis

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev commented on the defeat to Grigor Dimitrov in the 1/8 finals of the Masters in Indian Wells – 6: 4, 4: 6, 3: 6. In the second set, the Russian was leading 4: 1 with a double break.

“I want to highlight three things, because in tennis it does not happen that everything is decided by one person.

First, I don’t remember ever losing three or even four serving games on hard. This shows how slow the court is here – it is like dirt. I do not like this. It is unacceptable to lose the serve four times.

Secondly, during the day it was difficult for me to control the ball – especially on the serve. Sometimes I couldn’t hit the first ball at all. Therefore, I asked to play me in the evening – but this time there was no such opportunity, because I had a day off before, and the other guys played yesterday. They were set up in the evening. It’s okay, but it didn’t work into my hands.

Thirdly, I will say frankly – if Grigor plays the way he started playing with the score 1: 4, he will take the title. He turned the match upside down. Yes, I might be a little tired, but it never happened that I didn’t hit at all and played really badly. Some level has been preserved, in many matches it would have been enough to win.

But Grigor in the second half of the match played better than all my opponents at the US Open. If he keeps this level, I cannot imagine that he will lose to anyone. But we will wait for the results. “

Unexplained Medvedev’s collapse: sprinkled with mistakes from scratch, lost serve and missed a set and a double break

