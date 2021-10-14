Medvedev was eliminated from Indian Wells, losing 8 games in a row. Black Day of Russians – 10/14/2021

A source: Sport-Express

Indian Wells Tournament. Men. Fourth circle

Hubert Hurkach (Poland) – Aslan Karatsev (Russia) – 6: 1, 6: 3

(Poland) – (Russia) – 6: 1, 6: 3 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) – Daniil Medvedev (Russia) – 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 3

(Bulgaria) – (Russia) – 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 3 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) – Karen Khachanov (Russia) – 6: 4, 7: 6 (8: 6).

The seventh competitive day of the master at Indian Wells was extremely unsuccessful for the Russian tennis players. Karatsev, Medvedev and Khachanov lost their matches one after another – it didn’t work out, they didn’t put the squeeze on. When the result does not match the expectations of the audience, frustration ensues. If you really want to, of course, you can get upset, but nevertheless these defeats carry a positive meaning. The guys are going home – the Kremlin Cup is ahead.

Aslan Karatsev dropped out of the race for the Indian Wells title as the first remaining Russian troika (Andrei Rublev had covered his racket even earlier). He did not pass the test of strength by Hubert Hurkach, with whom he had fought at the tournament in San Diego just a week before. There Karatsev defeated the Pole in three sets, however, the day before he flew in from France, not having time to properly acclimatize.

Now in the first game Khurkach met light resistance – Aslan managed to win only one game. The second batch was already more stubborn. The Russian served well at first, he was wrong about the same as the Pole. For example, in the fifth game the forced errors were 13:15 in favor of Khurkach. The sixth game became the point of no return: Khurkach took Aslan’s serve to zero and didn’t let him do anything significant anymore, the match and the ball were completely under his control, and Karatsev was out of bounds.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CU_F3f-teNp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

This season Khurkach shows a very good level of tennis. He is not a convenient opponent for anyone, and Medvedev learned this at Wimbledon, losing to the Pole by a five-set player. Hubert will enter the top ten tennis players in the world for the first time next Monday, while Roger Federer will leave. Under certain conditions, Aslan Karatsev, in turn, can make his debut in the top 20.

It was necessary to break the racket earlier

Perhaps the most important sensation not only of the competition day, but of the entire tournament was the defeat of the first seeded Daniil Medvedev from the Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov. The sensation is, rather, not in the very fact of the loss, but in the way the match proceeded. No one doubted Daniel’s success until the score was 4: 1 in the second game, but then it was as if someone pressed a button that turned off Medvedev’s game. Up to this point, he has made only one unforced error in the entire second set. He allowed 12 in the next five games.

If we talk a little more about how the game developed, then the first game was perfect for Daniel in terms of serving, receiving, playing from the far line and at the net. Medvedev played simply and gracefully, and there was vanity in Dimitrov’s movements. Danya made a break at the very beginning, and then exactly took his serve.

At the beginning of the second set, Grigor could not find the rhythm he needed and made rather stupid mistakes. In some places he received well, often won the first point at the reception, but then Daniel still took his own. And then there were alarm bells: Medvedev’s slight uncertainty about the game at the net, mistakes in the game since the summer, the shot from the left also failed, the ball constantly flew out-of-bounds, and the first serve did not always pass. Daniel was tactically lost, and then … then he lost eight games in a row.

In the third game, Dimitrov stopped rushing, began to make the right decisions and demonstrated his best game in recent tournaments. The initiative completely passed into the hands of Grigor. Danya began to get angry, and when he has emotions on the court, it does not lead to anything good. He said something in French to his coach, gestured with his hands, showed a roller coaster – the personification of today’s match. Then the racket flew, helped to throw out anger and straighten the game, but the match was still in the hands of the Bulgarian.

Did Medvedev let go of the match? Perhaps. Believe that victory is already in his hands? Perhaps. At some point in the meeting, Dimitrov’s tactics worked, and Danya began to make too many unforced mistakes and fuss, he got out of rhythm and eventually lost. In turn, Grigor will play with Hubert Hurkach in the quarterfinals.

Hello Moscow!

Karen Khachanov decided not to get out of the general trend of Russian tennis players and also left Indian Wells in the fourth round after being defeated by Nikoloz Basilashvili (4: 6, 6: 7 (6: 8)). The match lasted almost two hours. Karen played great in the previous round against Kareno-Busta, completely controlled the course of the entire game, but this time something went wrong. Initially, experts gave preference to the Russian, it seemed that Khachanov had finally begun to show the level of play that we saw at the Tokyo Olympics, but Basilashvili is an unpredictable player, and in today’s meeting he perfectly demonstrated this.

Let us remind you that earlier Andrei Rublev also flew out of the Masters in Indian Wells, losing in the third round of the tournament to American Tommy Paul (4: 6, 6: 3, 5: 7). On Monday, October 18, the Russian will be deducted points for winning the Kremlin Cup – 2019 and St. Petersburg in 2020 – a total of 570 points, as a result of which Andrey will leave the top 5 of the ATP rating. Rafael Nadal will take his place.

Earlier, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTR) Shamil Tarpishchev said that the RTR had signed agreements with all the Russian tennis players announced for the Kremlin Cup. That is, neither Daniil Medvedev, nor Aslan Karatsev, nor others can not come to the tournament in Moscow without reaching the semifinals or finals of Indian Wells (start of the main draw of the Kremlin Cup – October 18, Indian Wells final – October 17), which actually did not happen. Unfortunately, our athletes in California were not favored by fortune. Nevertheless, we are looking forward to them at the tournament in Moscow.