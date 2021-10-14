Metallurg are on their way to a new club record. Preview October 14: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Four matches of the KHL regular championship will take place today. The centerpiece will be the confrontation between Metallurg, which can break the club record of 13 consecutive victories in the game against Ak Bars.

Metallurg, having beaten Sochi 3-1, repeated their record for the longest winning streak in the KHL – 13 matches. Wards Ilya Vorobyov retain the lead in the championship, where they lost only once in 16 meetings. On points (30) with the steelworkers “Traktor” caught up, however, Magnitogorsk had two matches in reserve. Metallurg leads in the number of goals scored (65) and concedes the least (29). In addition, the hosts have an excellent majority neutralization rate of 92.6%.

“Ak Bars” is approaching today’s meeting with an emotional upsurge after the second victory in the season in the “Green Derby” (3: 2 B). Before that, Barys had been outplayed (6: 3), and a week ago Dmitry Kvartalnov’s charges met with today’s opponent, and then Kazan responded to three goals of Magnitka with only one accurate throw.

Philip Maye with 6 + 15 he is on one of the first lines in the list of the championship scorers. Steelworkers goalkeeper Juho Olkinuora – one of the most effective among goalkeepers with a percentage of reflected throws of 94.6. Most Valuable Players of the Current Season – Mikhail Pashnin (“+20”), Philip Maye (“+17”) and Artyom Minulin (“+17”). For Igor Shvyrev today’s match could be the 100th in the KHL. Maxim Karpov lacks one effective action to reach the 250-point mark.

As part of Ak Bars Nikolay Kovalenko scores points four matches in a row (3 + 2), Dmitry Kagarlitsky – three (3 + 1). The next puck will be for the last 150th in the League. Goalkeepers Igor Bobkov and Timur Bilyalov have in their asset 29 and 19 zero matches, respectively. Kirill Adamchuk – one of the leaders in the number of power techniques (48).

Metallurgist Abandoned washers 114 Face-to-face victories AK Bars 131 Abandoned washers

In total, the history of the opposition between the teams in the KHL has 59 meetings, of which 31 remained with Ak Bars. Of the currently playing hockey players Danis Zaripov – the most productive in face-to-face meetings between Kazan and steelworkers. Danis sent 12 goals against Metallurg, with whom he twice took the Gagarin Cup, and made the same number of assists.

“Jokerit”, which recently beat everyone in a row, now looks not so formidable. The Finns have lost in the last four meetings. The current home series started with a defeat to Neftekhimik (3: 6). Siberia went to Helsinki after the failure in Riga (1: 4). The guests cannot manage to establish attacking actions in any way, the indicator of 25 goals is the worst in the championship. As stressed after the game with Dynamo Andrey Martemyanov, with such performance it is very difficult to count on something. If “Jokerit” implements every fourth attempt in the majority, “Siberia” is successful only in 10.2% of cases. Recently, guests exchanged forwards from SKA Vladislav Kamenev and Egor Spiridonova, but they have not yet had time to debut for a new club.

In the last five meetings, the most productive player of Jokerit – Brian O’Neill (1 + 3), at “Siberia” – Nick Shore (1 + 5).

Jokerite Abandoned washers 32 Face-to-face victories Siberia 28 Abandoned washers

Last season, the Jokers won both matches against the Siberians (5: 2, 4: 3).

Dynamo Minsk gained a serious pace, having won the last seven matches in a row. On their way, the “bison” inflicted defeats on fairly reputable rivals, including “Ak Bars” (5: 2, 4: 3 OT) and “Traktor” (5: 0), which they demonstrated – they will have to be reckoned with. In the last game, the charges Craig Woodcroft staged a shootout with “Kunlun” (6: 5 OT). The successful series allowed us to enter the top three in the West in between. Spartak today will complete the away streak, during which they did not score a single point, losing to Avangard (2: 5) and CSKA (0: 1). The red and white are on the verge of the playoff zone.

Several “bison” have personal scoring series: Ilya Usov – six matches, 3 + 4; Roman Gorbunov – five meetings, 2 + 3; Tyler Graovaz – three games, 0 + 3. Lucas Bengtsson with 2 + 9 – one of the best assistant-defenders of the championship. For the forward of “Spartak” Andrey Loktionov next match – 400th in the KHL. Alexey Krasikov – in the list of the best goalkeepers in terms of reliability coefficient (1.65).

Dynamo Abandoned washers 92 Face-to-face victories Spartacus 114 Abandoned washers

Last season, the teams exchanged away victories, in Minsk Spartak was stronger with a score of 3: 0.

In Riga, teams will meet, for which the season is very similar. Dynamo and Neftekhimik won six victories each, and only one point separates them in the standings. Residents of Riga with 15 points fight for getting into the play-off zone of the West, “Neftekhimik” sets the same goal in the East. In recent meetings, both those and others managed to win quite big victories. The residents of Riga outplayed Siberia (4: 1), and the Nizhnekamsk team defeated Jokerit (6: 3). Dynamo recently made one change in the line-up: by mutual agreement, the contract with the striker was terminated Sebastian Wennström…

Lauris Darzins gives assists four meetings in a row (0 + 5). Dan Sexton is approaching 300 points in the KHL (now 298). Lukasz Klok – one of the best assistant-defenders of the championship (2 + 9). Kirill Vorobyov – in the leaderboard for blocked shots (37).

Dynamo Abandoned washers 64 Face-to-face victories Neftekhimik 63 Abandoned washers

In the previous regular season “Neftekhimik” won both matches against the people of Riga (3: 1, 3: 2).

