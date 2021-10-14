Metallurg broke their record for the longest winning streak in the KHL, beating Ak Bars at home

Metallurg won another victory in the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship, beating Ak Bars Kazan. The meeting took place in Magnitogorsk at the Arena-Metallurg stadium and ended with a score of 2: 1 (0: 1, 1: 0, 1: 0).

The scoring in the game in the fifth minute was opened by the American defender of “Ak Bars” Stephen Kampfer… Jordan Wheele from the board made a transfer to the center of the zone, Kampfer moved forward and threw him from an uncomfortable hand into the upper corner of the goal.

On the 22nd minute, the majority of the response was thrown by the forward of “Magnitogorsk” Josh Curry… The hosts were entrenched in the zone, Philippe Maillet made an allowance from the front side to Curry, who threw into the far nine from the throw-in circle.

At the beginning of the third period, Ilya Vorobyov’s charges were brought forward Andrey Chibisov… He shifted to the side and made a throw from the blue line – the puck flew into the near corner of Bobkov’s goal.

Thus, Metallurg won the 14th victory in a season in a row, setting a personal record for winnings in the Continental Hockey League, which previously amounted to 13 meetings (in the 2008/2009 and 2021/2022 seasons).