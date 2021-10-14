Miners have accumulated a record $ 70 billion in ETH after the release of the London update :: RBC.Crypto

Miners Boost Ethereum Stockpiling As They Could See The Deflationary Effects Of The London Update

The stocks of Ethereum miners reached a record level in 2021 – 22.3 million ETH ($ 70 billion, taking into account the current exchange rate as of September 30). Such data was provided by the Kraken crypto exchange based on its own research. According to the trading platform, miners have significantly increased the accumulation of Ethereum after the release of the London update, which took place on August 5. Over the past two months, miners have accumulated an additional 2 million ETH ($ 6.1 billion).

“The accumulation of ETH among miners has skyrocketed since the London update, as they likely saw the deflationary effects of the update,” Kraken said in a study.

Analysts usually associate the growth in savings with the desire to sell ETH at a higher price, when the price of ether starts to rise strongly due to the burning. In early August, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Burning is the destruction of a part of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

At 17:40 UTC on September 30, almost 400,000 Ethereum worth over $ 1.1 billion had been burned, according to ultrasound.money. The average burning rate per minute is currently about 5 ETH worth about $ 14.5 thousand.

