Monologue of judge Stanislav Vasiliev, suspended from football, Khachaturyants, polygraph and haters

A total purge of judges continues in Russia. This time the referee Kazartsev may be suspended from refereeing for life after an unassigned penalty kick against CSKA. But today we will talk about another referee who fell out of favor with Ashot Khachaturyants… Stanislav Vasiliev was expelled from the profession in June, but only now decided to tell about the details of his dismissal. Further – the emotional monologue of the ex-judge almost literally.

– Six months have passed since my dismissal. It is not clear to me why my name continues to be muddied. They attacked Kazartsev, but they remember me. I see that the haters from the squadron of the couch troops write about the judges. Guys, calm down already! What a disgrace? Aren’t you ashamed, eh ?! It hurt me, I want to tell the story of how I was unreasonably removed from refereeing.

After the game “Rotor” – “Akhmat”, where I made a mistake, I was assigned to play the FNL. As if nothing had happened, I drove to Voronezh, after which Kashshai dialed me: “They called me, they said that you should be removed from the game.” I think: “Great, I arrived in Voronezh, spent an hour at the hotel, took a return train ticket and went home.” I didn’t understand what was going on at all. “

“Yes, in the match between Rotor and Akhmat I made a mistake by not assigning a penalty to Rotor’s goal. Maybe he was not fully concentrated at that moment – after all, it was the end of the meeting. I don’t know why I took this episode like that. At the moment of the fall, I did not even have a thought to put it to the point. I interpreted the episode as follows: two people go to the ball, but neither of them really plays with this ball: they engage in single combat, after which physical contact occurs, they both fall. For me it was just a play episode.





Another question is that the position I took at that moment was imperfect. Yes, if you look at the moment from a certain camera – and there are more than a dozen of them in Premier League matches – you can see that the defender was not playing the ball. After the match we watched the replay, and everything became clear to me. But I have no explanation as to why the video assistant did not intervene. VAR considered that single combat is not obvious – in this case, the decision remains with the judge. Then there was the decision of the referee committee that it was the most obvious mistake. But why don’t we take a comprehensive look at the moment? And why don’t we discuss the work of a judge on VAR? “

Polygraph

“I assumed that I would be offered to undergo a polygraph – and that is what happened. Arrived on May 26. Immediately at the beginning of the conversation at the polygraph, the polygraph examiner Lyudmila said: “Admit it, do not hide anything, Ashot Rafailovich – he is all-understanding and forgiving.” She spoke of him with great admiration. The situation there is normal: an ordinary office, a table, a chair, sensors. There was no feeling that I was in some kind of interrogation – first a conversation, which lasted an hour and a half, then – a conversation with the sensors. There were over a hundred questions. I went there at 10 am and left at 4 pm. There were small pauses, but the whole process lasted six hours.

Questions were asked in everyday life, but they drove more around the judging career. If the subject, in this case – I, felt that this or that question had an incomprehensible wording – where the answer could be yes and no – then I could ask to change the wording. Although we formulated some questions together. I said: “You are interested in this? Just ask. “





Later I found out that Khachaturyants drags many people to the polygraph: before the employees of Sberbank Capital (where he was the CEO. – Approx. “Championship”), now – judges. If I had not been an arbiter, I would never have gone to a polygraph. This is a strange way to detect lies, what is normal here? Let us then force everyone, without exception, to pass! And then we are persecuting someone, but we do not notice others.

I was outraged that I had not received the results of the study. Just a few weeks later, they said that I was suspended. I applied to Dyukov that I wanted to see the result of a polygraph test, but they told me that this could only be done by him and Khachaturyanets.

It turns out that I am a third party and this does not concern me? The most interesting thing that I was generally told about deleting the results of the polygraph! Under this tune, you can drive anyone you want, declare an enemy and shoot! If you play in the open, why is this happening?

I am sure that the decision to remove me from refereeing for life is largely due to one big club not from Moscow. I did make serious mistakes against them. And, as practice has shown, one cannot be wrong against this team. The RFU simply found a reason to remove me. “

Reform

“The public is told that the polygraph is the RFU’s superweapon. But in reality this “false lie detector” is just bullshit! From the outside, the illusion is created that Khachaturyants is fighting corruption, and for the head, the polygraph is a very good explanation of his decisions. Let’s say a judge passed a polygraph, and on the basis of a polygraph he was suspended for life. Or he passed the polygraph and continues to work – everything is fine. But the question is different: the polygraph is not taken as the basis for litigation, it is very subjective. There were experiments – with the same people, questions and on the same apparatus, the result was the opposite several times.





The RFU and Khachaturian started a judicial reform, decided to raise the image of the arbitrators. It turns out the opposite – only about refereeing everyone speaks and speaks badly. If you look from the outside, then, probably, it seems that there are changes: they say, “corrupt officials” are being removed, “there is a purge”. In the eyes of people, Khachaturyants is a hero. But the reform, for example, presupposes the study of the English language, and those who wanted to learn it did it themselves for a long time. These lessons are a waste of time, where almost all judges are relaxed during the session. These are ordinary tests, like in school, with multiple answer options – poke at any, somewhere you will definitely get to the right one.

New workouts are also complete crap. Understand that two workouts at high heart rate and playing for a week does not lead to anything good. All this leads to overloads, and, as a result, people are injured. And finally, about the cleaning of the judges. In less than two years, Khachaturyants removed Eskov, Vilkov, Vasilyev and Voloshin. They have some kind of quantitative reserve, but the quality with new people only decreases. After Khachaturyants, scorched earth will remain in the judiciary.





Life after judging

“I am outraged by the behavior of the haters and the questions from journalists, they say, I“ got five million heavier ”after that match – it looks like a performance. I don’t need understanding, sympathy. You just don’t have to defame my name so much. Washing bones is low, lying about bribes is even worse. Even Khachaturyants spoke about some signals. All this is happening unilaterally. These are just words, no proof.

I ended up with a judging career. I’m not asking back. I have a different life. Yes, I miss refereeing, watching football. I know – I can judge as well as those who work now. But I rebuilt, I now have a different job. So stop throwing mud at me. “