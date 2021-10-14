Nastya Ivleeva invited Kim Kardashian to meet in Rome. What did the star answer?

“You and I are successful girls, and in the same city.”





Nastya Ivleeva is now enjoying her vacation in Rome. Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is also in Italy. The stars ended up in a European city at the same time, so the TV presenter decided not to miss the chance to cross paths with the model.

On her Instagram page, the TV presenter actively publishes pictures from Rome and shares her impressions of the rest. Ivleeva, among other things, invited the American reality show star to meet: “Kimus, zayush, I know that you are now in Rome. You and I are productive, incredible, successful girls, and in the same city. I believe that we need to meet, to get to know each other normally, to communicate, to grind many things. ” Ivleeva noted that she and Kim have a lot in common. Recall that the TV presenter stopped wearing an engagement ring after her engagement to Eljay, and Kardashian is going through a divorce from Kanye West. It is likely that the girls will really find a common language.

The TV presenter asked subscribers to write on Kim’s page about their idea. Fans have already left thousands of comments there, but the American model has not yet responded to the request for a meeting. Nevertheless, Ivleeva is sure that Kardashian still saw her offer: “I think she went to my page. She saw how many marks there were. I went in, did not understand anything, but I am sure that I will definitely remain in her memory ”.