NHL rookie lost in his debut match in the championship – 10/13/2021

Seattle’s first goal in the NHL was scored by Ryan Donato (32nd minute), followed by Jared McCan (33) and Morgan Geeky (48). As part of the winners, the goals were scored by Max Pacioretti (4th and 27th minutes), Jonathan Marchesso (7), Chandler Stevenson (49).

Russian strikers “Vegas” Evgeny Dadonov and Pavel Dorofeev were not noted for effective actions.

Seattle is owned by a group of investors led by David Bonderman, co-owner of the NBA Boston Club and an investment fund. Also in the group of investors is Jerome Leon Bruckheimer, the producer of many high-grossing films, including, for example, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Pirates of the Caribbean, etc. The club’s presentation took place in the summer of 2020. To participate in the NHL, investors led by Bonderman paid an entrance fee of $ 650 million.

The first general director of the club was two-time Stanley Cup winner Ron Francis, head coach – Dave Hextall. Seattle are playing in the Pacific Division instead of Arizona, which have moved to Central. The team was formed as a result of the expansion draft.

This is not the first Seattle club to compete in the NHL or its predecessor. In 1915-1924 the Seattle Metropolitans, which played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association, was based in the city. In 1917, the team won the Stanley Cup – the first among American teams. Then Seattle won the final against the Montreal Canadiens, by far the most titled club in the NHL.