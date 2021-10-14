Nicolas Cage won’t play Joe Exotic on Amazon

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage will not play former owner of a private zoo with wild cats, Joe Exotic, as Amazon has suspended work on The King of the Tigers. About it informs Variety.

“I read two great scripts that I thought were great, but I think Amazon felt like it was a thing of the past because it took too long to get ready to shoot,” Cage said. According to the sources of the magazine, the project may be purchased by other streaming services.

The fact that Cage could play in the Amazon series became known in May last year. The series was supposed to be the first TV project in the actor’s career. In addition to playing the main role, the actor was supposed to become a co-producer of the mini-series.

Streaming service Peacock is currently working on the production of a series about the insane tiger breeder and former US presidential candidate Joe Exotic. The series is based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast, which details the feud between Exotic and Carol Baskin, animal advocate and director of Big Cat Rescue, a nonprofit animal shelter. In January 2019, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the attempted murder of Carol Baskin.