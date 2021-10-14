Nikita Vitiugov took the lead at the Russian Championship Superfinal

Valentina Gunina and Evgeniya Ovod are in the lead among women



The fifth round of the Superfinals of the Russian championships among men and women has been completed in Ufa.



In the open tournament, Nikita Vitiugov defeated Dmitry Andreikin with White and took the lead in the standings alone. The St. Petersburg grandmaster scored another confident victory in the Catalan opening, catching his opponent at home. White sacrificed an exchange, in return for a dangerous initiative in the center and on the kingside. Andreikin spent a lot of time thinking, but he could not solve all the problems. Black’s pieces were practically immobilized; Dmitry returned the extra material, but his position was already too difficult. Closer to control, White’s advantage became overwhelming, and after his 38th move Andreikin admitted defeat.



Vladimir Fedoseev defeated Alexander Rakhmanov with black in Reti’s opening. After the game, the St. Petersburg grandmaster commented on his game:



– Alexander is a very respectable chess player. It’s pretty hard to guess what he will do in the opening with White, but for some reason he plays with me 1.Nf3. I can’t say that today I had some miracles of opening preparation. I was in the mood for a long struggle, and I was lucky that Alexander was also determined to fight. A difficult struggle ensued: I pressed both in time and in position. I counted a lot of tactics today and, apparently, I counted exactly. In general, I am satisfied with the game.



Chigaev – Predke, Esipenko – Goryachkina, Motylev – Matlakov and Alekseenko – Ponkratov drew.



Position after round 5:



1. Nikita Vitiugov – 3.5, 2-4. Vladimir Fedoseev, Maxim Matlakov, Kirill Alekseenko – 3, 5-7 each. Alexandra Goryachkina, Dmitry Andreikin, Andrey Esipenko – 2.5 each, 8-12. Alexander Rakhmanov, Maxim Chigaev, Alexander Predke, Alexander Motylev, Pavel Ponkratov – 2 each.



Couples of the 6th round:



Matlakov – Ancestor

Fedoseev – Chigaev

Goryachkina – Rakhmanov

Andreikin – Esipenko

Ponkratov – Vitiugov

Motylev – Alekseenko.



In women, Valentina Gunina defeated Alina Bivol with blacks. The three-time champion of Russia chose a rather rare and sharp variation in the Caro-Kann defense, for which, apparently, her opponent was not ready. Black managed to seize the initiative rather quickly. A puzzling position appeared on the board with both kings in the center. As you know, Gunina feels great in a game of this kind; closer to control, she already had an overwhelming advantage, and after his 43rd move Black celebrated the victory.



Leia Garifullina sacrificed an exchange to Polina Shuvalova in a difficult Spanish middlegame, but the compensation turned out to be insufficient: the Moscow chess player struck a tactical blow, as a result of which the position was simplified. In the further maneuvering struggle, Shuvalova also won a pawn and gradually brought the game to victory.



The first victory in the tournament was won by the two-time champion of the country Natalia Pogonina, having won with white against Anastasia Bodnaruk. In a closed position, Black squeezed White on the kingside, but in the middlegame he mistakenly opened the game in the center, allowing his opponent to spin up and start a counteroffensive. White achieved an advantage tactically and soon increased it to a decisive one.



Alisa Galliamova defeated Daria Voight in a long struggle with black. In the opening, White sacrificed a pawn for the initiative, but then acted inaccurately, and Black was able to maintain a dynamic balance by active play in the middlegame. After the control Voight made a mistake and lost another pawn. In the implementation stage, Gallyamova was accurate.



The outcome of the longest game of the round between Marina Guseva and Evgeniy Ovod was decided in the queen’s endgame. By stubborn play, the Leningrad chess player converted an extra pawn and retained the leadership in the tournament together with Valentina Gunina.



Alina Kashlinskaya and Olga Girya played a draw.



Position after round 5:



1-2. Valentina Gunina, Evgeniya Ovod – 4, 3. Polina Shuvalova – 3.5, 4. Alisa Gallyamova – 3, 5-7. Natalia Pogonina, Alina Kashlinskaya, Leia Garifullina – 2.5 each, 8-9. Olga Girya, Marina Guseva – 2, 10-11. Daria Voit, Alina Bivol – 1.5 each, 12. Anastasia Bodnaruk – 1.



Couples of the 6th round:



Gadfly – Gallyamova

Bodnaruk – Voight

Gunina – Pogonina

Shuvalova – Bivol

Kettlebell – Garifullina

Guseva – Kashlinskaya.



