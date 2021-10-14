“Nothing will change in Ismailov’s tactics, he will focus on the fight.”

Russian fighter Vladimir Mineev spoke about his expectations from the fight with compatriot Magomed Ismailov at the tournament in Sochi.

– What has changed during the training in Dagestan? Eat less. Closer to the fight, diet, more sparring, more work in the gym, on technical skill, more work at the net, on the ground. Everything is aimed at improving reflexes. I got in good shape, I am grateful to the guys who helped me to prepare under the guidance of coach Rasul Magomedaliev.

Fundamentally nothing new is happening in the preparation. In general, my transition from kickboxing to MMA was associated with gaining wrestling skills, and the confrontation with Ismailov is like a litmus test, he is a pronounced fighter, I think nothing will change in his tactics for battle from the first confrontation. He will use strengths and focus on fighting. Of course, he can surprise in a standing position, in the first rounds he has a heavy blow, can be dangerous and deliver unexpected blows, but this does not affect the preparation in any way, ”Mineev said on the air of the“ All for the Match! ”Program.

Open video

Ismailov and Mineev will fight on October 16 at the AMC Fight Nights 105 tournament in Sochi at the WoW Arena.

Ismailov, 35, has 17 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw. Mineev is 31 years old, he won 15 times, lost 1 time and finished the fight 1 time in a draw.