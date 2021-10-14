Oleg Taktarov scored an arrow to the fans of Khabib amid the scandal with the Dagestanis in the metro

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-14/oleg_taktarov_zabil_strelku_fanatam_habiba_na_fone_skandala_s_dagestancami_v_metro https://www.znak.com/2021-10-14/oleg_taktarov_zabil_strelku_fanatam_habiba_na_fone_skandala_s_dagestancami_v_metro 2021.10.14

The famous Russian mixed martial arts fighter, MMA veteran and actor Oleg Taktarov called Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fans and haters to a shooter in Rostov-on-Don. The reason was the story of a fight between Dagestanis in the Moscow metro, about which Khabib made an inappropriate joke, for which Taktarov criticized him.

Oleg Taktarov / Instagram

It all started with the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov published a photo of the fighter Conor McGregor in his Instagram stories with the caption: “Where is the McGregor medal from Bastrykin? He was also beaten by a crowd of Dagestanis ”. Khabib made a reference to the situation in the Moscow metro, when a young man stood up for a girl and was severely beaten by three Dagestanis. Later, the victim was awarded the medal “Valor and Courage” by the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.

Khabib’s joke caused a mixed reaction on the Internet. One of the sports portals, according to Sport24.ru, asked Oleg Taktarov to comment on the situation. To which he said: “Khabib goes to *** (male genital organ. – Approx. Ed.), Just goes to ***.”

Later, Taktarov decided to explain himself with subscribers in social networks, but something went wrong. In particular, he gave: “From today, for me, not just one person, but a whole nation has ceased to exist.” Continuing his thought, he turned to his haters and invited them to come to the ProFC tournament in Rostov-on-Don and meet with him personally.

“You started to touch upon the topic of my mother and father again. Guys, everyone, this is where we finish the topic. The championship will be held in Rostov on November 6. Come on over. The entrance ticket is free. We go there into the room and stay in it. Who goes out, he goes out. Everything, ciao! ” – said Taktarov during a live broadcast on Instagram.

Do you want independent media in the country? Support Znak.com