Oleksiy Shevchenko: “The coaches of Salavat Yulaev completely forgot what they played in the summer”

Journalist “Sport-Express” Alexey Shevchenko commented on the outcome of the KHL regular championship match between Salavat Yulaev and Ak Bars.

“The game between Salavat Yulaev and Ak Bars was marred by poor ice quality at the Ufa stadium. The hockey players of both teams spoke about this, and the assessments from both the guests and the hosts were the same. Only Alexander Burmistrov restrained himself, and Grigory Panin gave a sonorous characterization, such that he had to delete the live broadcast of the press conference and upload the recording again, but with a beep.

I do not agree that the main theme is that Ak Bars is leading in an unofficial series with Salavat Yulaev with a score of 6-0. Here I am more in solidarity with Alexander Kadeikin, who noted that not all matches ended in defeat, many were on an equal footing, but the opponent was more fortunate. Yes, the score itself is unpleasant, but this season “Salavat Yulaev” lost only two meetings, and in the last everything was decided in a shootout. Now, if “Ak Bars” won in regulation time, it would be possible to worry, but everything went to this.

But the Kazan club has its own problems. For example, legionnaire Jordan Wheele’s rather mediocre form, and he is the highest paid. It is unclear what is happening with the defenders. They could not forget how to play at the same time, but now any attack on the Ak Bars goal is a potential danger. Anyone can make a mistake, make a bad decision, or lose a single combat. And the coaches of the Ufa club generally forgot what they played in the summer. Foreigners are together again, and all the time, the rest are in the wings. Confused by two things. Who had the idea that Andrei Zubarev is ready to go to shootouts? And how could Danil Alalykin be put in reserve if he scores with the first touch? But in general, the match turned out to be excellent, everyone enjoyed it. Only with the quality of the ice something needs to be done, ”Shevchenko writes.

