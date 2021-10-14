Orlando Bloom touchingly supported Katy Perry after a spectacular performance

“I am proud and cry with joy.”





Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom











Today, there is only talk on the network that Katy Perry’s grandiose performance at the final of the concert in honor of the inauguration of Joe Biden and the assumption of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States. Amid the epic fireworks, the 36-year-old pop star performed her greatest hit Firework, moving many viewers to tears. Even Katie’s fiancé, 44-year-old Orlando Bloom, admitted that he could not contain his emotions.

“One day our little one will grow up and see her mother play her part in a historic moment that we hope will heal and unite us. I am proud and cry with joy, ”the actor wrote, showing the backstage of the performance. At the end of the video, the lovers kiss touchingly.

Katie and Orlando’s daughter, baby Daisy, was born in August last year. Celebrities planned to get married by this time, but the pandemic forced them to change their plans. So far, the happy parents have not shown the face of the crumbs, but have published a touching family frame immediately after her birth.