Orlando Bloom’s wife and ex-wife Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr talk about their bond

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr went on a joint broadcast on Instagram last Sunday. The official reason was the release of a new beauty product from Miranda KORA Organics – a moisturizer. The girls discussed its properties in as much detail as possible, and Katie said that even before the official release, she received a trial version from Miranda and tested it on herself.

We are not all getting any younger. And of course we use completely different care products. But your cream … I saw how my skin changes before my eyes, it starts to shine. Orlando liked the cream too, The singer added with a smile.

Miranda sincerely thanked Katie for her support and kind words. The model described in detail how her organic creams and serums are made from the most natural ingredients, how her skin is transformed with regular care. Miranda’s subscribers admitted that both participants of the live broadcast look great, especially since Katy Perry allowed herself to appear in front of the thousands of audience of the social network in a completely natural way, without a gram of makeup on her face.

The singer admitted that in “their modern family” Miranda cares about health more than others. Katie also added that it is nice to know the manufacturer of healthy cosmetics closely.

One of the great things about being intimate with Miranda is that I can try all of her products very first. For example, when her son (meaning 10-year-old son of Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom – Flynn) comes to our house and brings a couple of cans in his backpack, Katie added with a laugh.

In general, the relationship between 36-year-old Katy Perry and 37-year-old Miranda Kerr deserves special admiration. Recall that Katie is now married to Miranda’s ex-husband, Orlando Bloom. This fact does not at all prevent celebrities from communicating and supporting each other. Miranda openly admires Katie, her music and her performance, and Katie loves her.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Both have children with Orlando Bloom and this is another factor that holds their relationship together. In August last year, Katy Perry gave the actor a daughter, who was named Daisy Dove Bloom. And the son of Miranda and Orlando – Flynn – turned ten this January. Kerr was married to Bloom from 2010 to 2013. And although their marriage broke up, the former spouses managed to maintain good relations and participate on an equal footing in the life of a common child.

In May 2017, Miranda Kerr married billionaire Evan Spiegel. In this marriage, the ex-Victoria’s Secret angel became a mother of many children, giving birth to two more boys.

Miranda Kerr with her husband Evan Spiegel