Ovechkin – 5th in goals in NHL history, Khabib’s inappropriate joke, Karpin answering questions, Medvedev, Khachanov and Karatsev dropped from Masters to Indian Wells and other morning news – Football

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov made a controversial joke about Conor McGregor, posting a photo of the Irishman with the signature: “Where is my medal from Bastrykin? He was also beaten by a crowd of Dagestanis! ” This is a reference to a high-profile story, when in Moscow, 25-year-old Roman Kovalev stood up for a girl in the metro, for which he was beaten by three Caucasians. Conor responded in his own style, recalling Habib’s reluctance to get off the bus during the Irishman’s attack: “Bastrykin! Where is Khabib’s medal “For crap pants”? ” At the same time, the beaten man himself does not see anything wrong in Khabib’s joke…

2. Valery Karpin gave several interviews, where answered almost all the questions about the Russian national team. Trainer called the captain’s armband “rag”, again spoke about Dziuba’s refusal from the call to the team, admitted that in the match with Slovakia, the national team was lucky, and still does not believe that in the national team many injuries…

3. NHL. Ovechkin scored 4 (2 + 2) points in his first game of the season against the Rangers (5: 1). The Washington captain scored 731 and 732 goals and came out on the 5th place among snipers in league history, overtaking Marcel Dionne. Before coming 4th Brett Hull – 9 goals.

In other matches, Toronto beat Montreal (2: 1), Colorado play against Chicago. The rest of the results are – here…

4. Medvedev, Karatsev and Khachanov lost in the 4th round of “Masters” to Indian Wells and dropped out of the tournament.

5. KHL. CSKA conceded 5 goals from Amur, Avtomobilist lost to Sochi, SKA beat Dynamo Moscow and other results… The army team has been pretty sad lately – Fedorov’s team has in the last 3 matches two defeats and 3 goals scored…

6. They write that Fedorov and Kudashov will enter the headquarters of Zhamnov in the Russian hockey team at the Olympic Games-2022. Truth, neither, no other until this is confirmed. And Zhamnov himself, it seems, will not lead the national team at the Karjala Cup.

7. Coach Markus Gizdol started working at Lokomotiv. The German believes that no time to swingand also stated about the desire to fight for the title…

eight. Spartak allowed to fill the stadium by 30% at the October matches. Login – by QR code.

nine. The court ordered Luca Hernandez to appear in Madrid for imprisonment… The Bayern defender violated the ban on contact with his wife after the attack on her in 2017.

ten. Eteri Tutberidze got his own trademark… This was reported on the coach’s Instagram team.

11.FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed to host the 2030 World Cup in Israel, Palestine and neighboring countries.

12. Karasev will serve the match “Spartak” – “Dynamo”, Kukuyan – the game “Arsenal” and “Zenith” and other appointments of judges for the 11th round of the RPL…

13. Norwegian the publishing house apologized to the skier Sergei Ustyugov… In the book of the Bo brothers “Bratskaya Strength” he was confused with the biathlete Eugene.

fourteen. Virtus.pro beat Vici Gaming and guaranteed herself top 6 at The International 10. The prize pool of the tournament is $ 40 million.

15. In basketball Euroleague Real Madrid defeat Monaco for the first time, Barcelona beat Olympiacos in overtime.

16. The Saudis who bought Newcastle want to buy Inter. The deal is valued at one billion euros…

17.22 year old Mbappe to release comic autobiography… It is dedicated to “the difficulties that he had to overcome.”

18. Preseason NBA matches. Phoenix beat Portland, Utah beat Milwaukee and other results…

Quotes of the day.

Karpin does not regret the words about the captain’s armband: “I called it a rag, diminutively”

Pochettino would give Messi’s Ballon d’Or: “Without a doubt. I will put Lewandowski in 2nd place, Ronaldo – in 3rd “

Nikita Nagorny about sex: “I stop two weeks before the competition. This happens automatically – you are responsible, and the desire disappears “

Olympic champion in gymnastics Dalaloyan: “I’m learning from McGregor how not to be a moron. I do not like him”

Karpin about vaccination: “If you want, it hurts, but you will infect the rest, and the national team will lose because of you.”

Oleg Taktarov: “Khabib goes #####!”