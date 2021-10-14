Pirates of the Caribbean director reveals how Johnny Depp made everyone nervous

The creator of the first three films in the franchise, Gore Verbinski, shared the filming history and the emotional intensity that accompanied the entire production team. According to him, he began to create the first film “The Curse of the Black Pearl” with great doubts.

Few people do not know about the five famous films “Pirates of the Caribbean”, they thundered all over the world and glorified the actors who starred in them. However, as it turned out, the creators did not believe in the success of the paintings. According to Verbinski, the composer Hans Zimmer, upon receiving the script, told him: “Are you crazy! Are you making a pirated film? No one will go to see a pirated film.”

Verbinski recalls that filming the first film seemed to him “the worst idea in the world,” but “there was something exciting about it.” According to him, films about pirates were doomed to failure because this “genre does not work,” the Express quoted Verbinski as saying. He cites Roughneck Island, directed by Rennie Harlin, as one of the most disastrous films in cinematic history, both at the box office and artistically.

At the same time, the creators were not at all reassured by Johnny Depp’s eccentric acting performance. The movements, mannerism of his character Jack Sparrow, which became a “feature” of the franchise, on the contrary, added doubts and nervousness to the director.

Disney previously reported that the company has decided to end the Jack Sparrow story and, accordingly, the partnership with Depp. This happened due to the scandal related to the accusations of the actor of domestic violence, put forward by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp lost the lawsuit.