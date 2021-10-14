Polkadot Announces Readiness to Launch Parachains on the Mainnet

Polkadot developers have announced their readiness to deploy parachains on the platform. This will mark the final phase of a multi-stage mainnet launch process that runs from May 26, 2020.

5 years after the vision of a heterogeneous multichain framework was first outlined in the Polkadot Whitepaper, parachains are now ready to launch on Polkadot. Motion 118, to schedule the first auctions, has passed council & now gone to public referendum.https: //t.co/8pt3aT4vO3 – Polkadot (@Polkadot) October 13, 2021

Parachains are a variety of specialized blockchains that connect to the Polkadot “relay” chain and constitute the “multichain” aspect of the platform’s architecture.

Speaking at the Sub0 conference, the Parity Technologies engineering team behind Polkadot development, as well as project co-founders Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier, said that all technical barriers to launching parachains have been removed.

The code is ready for deployment and has been audited, they clarified.

The developers recalled that parachains have been successfully operating on the Kusama testnet since July 2021. In total, 11 auctions for slots were held there and 12 “parallelized” blockchains are functioning.

Habermeier emphasized that code readiness and code maturity are not equivalent. Therefore, Parity recommended, before finalizing the technical base, to limit the number of parachains loaded in Polkadot to 75% of their number in Kusama.

The recommendations were included in the proposal submitted for voting by validators to start auctions for parachain slots from November 11.

To participate in them, applicants will need unrelated DOT tokens, the developers recalled.

The price of the native Polkadot coin reacted with an increase. As of this writing, the asset has risen in price by more than 20% per day, according to CoinGecko. At its peak, the rate rose above $ 43.

Data: CoinGecko.

The current price – $ 41.23 – is 16.5% less than the all-time high reached in May 2021.

Recall that Gavin Wood announced the start of the final phase of the Polkadot mainnet launch in May 2021.

