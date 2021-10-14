“Rape American Dream”: US gymnasts demand to disperse the country’s NOC

Several Olympic champions in artistic gymnastics, including Simone Biles, Eli Reisman and McKayla Maroney, made an appeal to the US Congress, demanding the dissolution of the leadership of the country’s Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

The athletes believe the reason for this is the recent scandal involving a former team doctor. Larry Nassara, reports Sports Illustrated…

The gymnasts complained that some high-ranking officials of the committees, despite the incident, retained their positions. According to Biles, the committee has taken no action to combat sexual violence in national teams.

“The consequences of this horror still remain. And they will never disappear from my life, ”said the captain of the US artistic gymnastics team.

As previously reported, Biles gave the real reason for her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. She explained that she refused to participate in the team all-around due to difficulties with orientation in space and a difficult psychological state.

In September, Simone criticized the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection with the case of pedophile doctor Larry Nassar on the US national team.

“I blame not only Larry Nassar for what happened, but the system that allowed him to commit these atrocities. I do not want another young gymnast, athlete or anyone else to experience the horror that I and hundreds of other people have experienced, and we still experience it. We suffered and we continue to suffer because the FBI did nothing to protect us. The FBI has failed and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs, but those who helped him by their inaction should also be held accountable, ” – said the gymnast.

The athlete added that if she is wrong, then similar cases will be identified in the future and in other Olympic sports.

We will remind, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison in July 2017 after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

January 24, 2018 – 175 years in Michigan State Prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of juvenile sexual abuse.

February 5, 2018 – An additional 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to three more counts of sexual assault.