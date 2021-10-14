Released a trailer for George Clooney’s film “Tender Bar” with Ben Affleck in the title role

On October 14, streaming service Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney. This is a screen version of the memoir of the same name by Pulitzer Prize winner, writer John Moringer.

According to the plot, the future journalism star grows up without a father and is looking for a replacement for him among the regulars of the bar that his uncle keeps. But it is the bartender who becomes the guide through the life of the protagonist. The boy grows into a young man, takes the first steps in relationships with girls and in his career, and all this time he has a good friend and advisor at his fingertips.

The central role in the film was played by Hollywood actor Ben Affleck. Since the story stretches over several years, his character will appear on the screen, first young, and then older. He also starred with such stars as Ty Sheridan (X-Men: Apocalypse, Ready Player One), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story).

The film will be released in US theaters on December 17 and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on January 7. Nothing is known about the Russian premiere of the film.

