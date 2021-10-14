Ridley Scott: Damon and Affleck chose me themselves

In October, Ridley Scott’s new film, the historical drama “The Last Duel”, will be released in Russia. The film tells about the last legal duel in France, the circumstances of which are still controversial among historians. In the story, Norman knight Jean de Carrouge (Matt Damon) returns home from the war, where his wife Margaret (Jody Comer) tells him that she was raped by his neighbor and rival Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). Carrouge asks his sovereign Pierre d’Alenson (Ben Affleck) to punish Le Gris, but he does not believe him, however, like everyone else. Then the knight turns to the king of France, who decides that the dispute must be resolved in a fair fight. All the events of the film are shown from three points of view – Carrouge, Le Gris and Margaret. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where the director told TASS about the secret of his productivity, why he doesn’t like breaks between projects and about when the sequels of Gladiator and Alien are awaiting us. – You show the same events from different points of view. This concept is very similar to Akira Kurosawa’s “Rasemon”. Were you inspired by it when you worked on the film? – I got into this project thanks to Matt Damon. He called and asked if I could be interested in a similar story. The main idea of ​​this film is to show the event that caused the duel, but at the same time to show it from different points of view, and in this, of course, it is very similar to Rasemon. And the most important point of view is the point of view of Margaret, who decides to talk about what happened, but everyone decides that she just cheated on her husband. At the same time, the man who committed the violence believes that he did nothing wrong.

On this topic

– You have worked on many historical paintings, and now, at least in Russia, they like to scold when such projects are not very careful with historical material. How important is historical accuracy to you, and how do you combine it with your directing style? – When you work with historical material, you understand that the same events are described from different points of view for tens, even hundreds of years, and, of course, these events gradually change, so that the reliability itself is already in question. Therefore, when I analyze history, I try to understand what could have happened. Well, as for costumes and interiors, it’s already simple. Of course, we try to make them as close as possible to the time we are shooting the film about. I’ll tell you what we did not get very reliable. When we filmed the duel scene, I knew that the actors would be on horseback and fight with spears. In such fights, the knights wore heavy helmets with a narrow slit for the eyes, and when a person dismounts and continues to fight on the ground, it is very dangerous. The actors just don’t see anything. Therefore, we cut off half of their helmet so that they could see what was happening with at least one eye. It turned out very effectively. So here we sacrificed historical accuracy for the sake of practicality.

Shot from the film “The Last Duel” © Disney

– You work terribly fast – this year you have two projects coming out at once, one after the other. First “The Last Duel”, then a month later “House of Gucci” (in Russia the film will be released on November 25). Are you guided by the principle “time is money” or is it just your style of work? And what is it like for the actors to work at that pace? – My experience over the years shows that actors don’t want to do a lot of takes. They want to do two or three, well, five or six at the most. And I also noticed that I usually choose the first or second take when editing, so in the end it turned into my style of work. Well, you need to take into account what the actors themselves think. When we shoot, I always ask if they are happy with the take, and if not, we do another one. – And you are not tired at all? How do you manage to be so productive over the years? – I, frankly, did not think about it.

Cinema is my passion, so I don’t see it as a job. In January I plan to start working on a project about Napoleon, and at the same time I am already writing a script for the second part of “Gladiator”. I plan to finish it by the end of next year. This is how we work – we plan for a year and a half in advance. Otherwise, you have those terrible breaks between projects.

You finish the film and immediately think – what’s next? And usually you hope that something interesting will turn up for you by itself, and this never happens. – Usually people call such breaks a vacation. How do you relax? If you rest at all, of course. – My wife usually travels to Costa Rica with her sisters. It’s fine. She loves the sea, but I’m not very much. So she goes to Costa Rica, and I have a vineyard. And for me this is quite a serious matter, I have been supporting it for 27 years. I go there to check the state of affairs, and this, probably, is my vacation. – Let’s go back to The Last Duel. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck not only played in the film, but also wrote the script for it. What is it like to work directly with the authors of the project on the site? – I treated their text very respectfully, because the script was very specific, and it was important not to change anything in it. The main thing is to have a vision of what you want to do and how, and the script in this regard was so clear that I didn’t even have to add or subtract anything. – Why did you choose Adam Driver for the role of Jacques Le Gris? Did the fact that he worked with you on the Gucci House project somehow influence your choice? – Casting is a very intuitive thing. Someone had to be taken (laughs)… I didn’t choose Ben and Matt, they chose me. When I select actors for a role, I am not talking about the film, I am talking to them, I listen to what they have to offer, how inventive they are, how relaxed they are, what their style of thinking is. I don’t want them to just read the text well for me, I want this text to be transformed.

Shot from the film “The Last Duel” © Disney