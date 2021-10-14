Ripple joins Digital Pound Foundation – 1K

Ripple today announced that it is joining the Digital Pound Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and implementation of the digital pound in the United Kingdom. Ripple, as a member of the fund, will be represented on the board of directors by Susan Friedman, head of policy. Ripple’s participation in the Fund is an extension of our ongoing work with central banks around the world on technical and policy issues related to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Source: cryptonews.net

The fund believes the digital pound will underpin the UK’s transition to an innovative digital economy and society. The introduction of CBDC, along with other forms of digital money, will secure the UK’s place in the emerging global digital landscape.

Determining the future of money

Today, more than 80% of central banks are actively exploring some form of government-backed cryptocurrency, including CBDC. But unlocking the full potential of digital payments requires collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders.

This is exactly what the Digital Pound Foundation is striving for – bringing together a diverse membership to ensure the UK maintains its global leadership in financial innovation. As more and more central banks implement CBDCs, interoperability, confidentiality, and full sovereignty will become key factors in enabling central banks to move money cost-effectively, securely and instantly.

Ripple Leads Global Race to Implement CBDC

Just last month, Ripple announced a partnership with Bhutan’s central bank, the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA), to pilot retail, cross-border and wholesale payments for digital Ngultrum (currency of Bhutan) using his CBDC solution. The partnership will help Bhutan improve digital payments and expand efforts to expand access to financial services, while maintaining its commitment to sustainability. Since Bhutan is the only country in the world with a negative carbon footprint, Ripple’s carbon neutral solution is a natural solution to help Bhutan achieve this goal.