Ripple Joins UK CBDC Study Initiative

Fintech company Ripple co-founded the Digital Pound Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping develop and implement a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the UK.

In addition to Ripple, the fund’s co-founders and affiliates include Accenture, CGI Group, blockchain developer Billon Group, crypto projects Avalanche, Electroneum and Quant.

Jeremy Wilson, former Vice Chairman of Barclays Bank and Director of Nedbank Private Wealth International, has led the organization.

Susan Friedman, the head of the company’s policy department, became the representative of Ripple on the board of directors of the Digital Pound Foundation.

“The Foundation will leverage the knowledge and expertise of its members to conduct research, practice tests and multi-stakeholder collaboration in the design, development, implementation and deployment of the digital pound as a means of securing the UK’s place in the emerging digital financial landscape,” the press release said.

The organization referred to the results of a survey by the Bank for International Settlements. They showed that 10% of central banks representing countries with 20% of the world’s population are likely to issue digital currencies in the next three years.

In April 2021, the Bank of England and Her Majesty’s Treasury formed a CBDC working group. In September, the departments created two forums with representatives from Visa, Mastercard, SWIFT, PayPal, Google and others to explore various aspects of the digital pound launch.

Earlier this year, Ripple said it was discussing the use of the XRP Ledger as the basis for a CBDC “with various central banks around the world.”

The company later announced that it was testing a proprietary version of its distributed ledger for this purpose.

Recall that in September, Ripple partnered with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan to pilot test the national digital currency.

