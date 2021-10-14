“Rotor’s players come out and seem to be serving a number,” Khokhlov reports about 1: 3 with Kuban – Football

The head coach of Rotor Dmitry Khokhlov summed up the results of the home match between Olimp-FNL and Kuban (1: 3).

“Everything went wrong. At the moment, I have no explanation of what was happening on the field, especially in the second half. I want to apologize to the fans, to people who are worried about Rotor, come to the stadium, on my own behalf and on behalf of the team.

I don’t understand at all what was on the field today, apparently, not all players perceive what they are being told that they need to achieve results. The footballers come out and seem to be serving a number.

We leveled the score in the first half, Kuban sat down low. We needed a second striker, we wanted to strengthen this particular zone, because it is difficult to open a team with 10 people defending. It was difficult for Chukanov to receive balls in these zones, for some reason there were a lot of losses, which is unusual for him, and one striker was missing in the penalty area. But the way we played in the second half, it would be better if we didn’t change it.

Tashaev and Kipiani have injuries. In general, I think Kipiani will not appear on the field soon. Tashaev had an unhealed injury; he played some games with muscle pain. Due to the fact that the game schedule went three days later to the fourth, he could not heal the injury. As a result, he was out of action, ”Khokhlov said.

After 17 rounds, the Volgograd club takes 13th place in the table.