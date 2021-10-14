Russian NHL hockey player may be disqualified for refusing to play for a farm club

Russian striker Vitaly Kravtsov refused to come to the location of the New York Rangers farm club. Reported by the New York Post. Now the team of the National Hockey League (NHL) has the right to apply disciplinary sanctions to the 21-year-old striker, up to and including disqualification.
How notes Sportsnet journalist Elliott Friedman, the punishment may not be so severe – the Rangers will release the hockey player to another team. Last season, Kravtsov scored four points (two goals and two assists) in 20 regular season games, while the New Yorkers did not make it to the playoffs.
According to the New York Post, at the end of last season, Kravtsov had an “emotional meeting” with the management of the Rangers, at which much attention was paid to how the Russian trains in the offseason. Kravtsov, in turn, expressed dissatisfaction with his position in the club. He stated that he should play in the first two links, while the coaching staff constantly changed his place in the squad, dropping the player, including in the fourth link.
As a result, Kravtsov was unable to make his way to the main Rangers for the 2021/22 season. He was to start the championship at the American Hockey League (AHL) Hartford Wolf Pack. During the training camp, the forward had three meetings and scored one goal.
The Rangers picked Kravtsov in the first round of the 2018 draft under the overall ninth overall pick.
The hockey player is a graduate of the Chelyabinsk “Tractor”. Due to the late start of the last NHL season caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the New Yorkers gave Kravtsov on loan to Traktor. In the regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the striker played 49 matches and scored 24 (16 + 8) points. After the departure of “Traktor” from the playoffs, Kravtsov returned to North America. In connection with the player’s refusal to play for the Rangers farm club, the Chelyabinsk team announced that they would be happy to return the hockey player.