Ryan Reynolds says Wolverine could appear in Deadpool 3 if not for Disney

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we will not see such a duo.

Ryan Reynolds revealed that prior to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, there were plans to feature Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in Deadpool 3.



The Deadpool / Wade Winston Wilson performer shared an unexpected statement on Twitter to draw public attention to the importance of discussing mental health and the #BellLetsTalk hashtag in support of the Bell Canada campaign of the same name:

“Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was supposed to feature Deadpool and Logan’s road trip. In the style of “Rashomon”. I’m serious”.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real.

– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 28, 2021

Screen Rant and other publications, of course, felt that this was just another joke of the Chatty Mercenary. However, the actor reacted to this assumption, noting that it was not.

It turns out that the introduction of Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has deprived us of such a colorful duo! However, this can still be a joke, because Hugh Jackman said goodbye to the cult role after the movie “Logan”.

Let’s remind, on “Deadpool 3” the writers and producers of the animated series “Bob’s Diner” Wendy and Elizabeth Molino are working. The film is promised to keep its R rating (“18+”). Filming should start no earlier than 2022.



