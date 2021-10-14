Seattle is not ashamed of debut

A great, historic day for the Seattle Kraken and the entire NHL, which has now expanded to 32 teams. A new point has appeared on the hockey map of North America. And no one will say that Seattle’s debut match was bad.

While it was challenging, it was extremely challenging to play away against Vegas Golden Knights, a team that scored their own squad in the 2017 Expansion Draft and made it to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season. Only one figure made it possible to understand everything about the entourage. The attendance of this match was 106.1%, can you imagine ?! That is, it was “over-sold”, 18,431 viewers at the T-Mobile Arena.

“Vegas” – one of the main favorites of the season, and the hosts immediately tried to take the initiative into their own hands. In the fourth minute, forward Max Pacioretti received an excellent pass from Mark Stone and put the puck in the corner. By the seventh minute, the scoreboard was already burning 2: 0, when Jonathan Marchessot fiddled with goalkeeper Philip Grubauer with feints, having managed to get the puck into the goal. And in the 27th minute, the same Pacioretti scored a double when Vegas with a dashing attack tore apart the Kraken’s defense.

Video: VGN-SIE: Marchessaud masterfully plays on pause

And here, importantly, the Seattle players showed character. Striker Ryan Donato scored a historic goal, forever inscribing his name in the history of the club – this is the very first puck in the biography of the “Kraken” team. The attack of the guests turned out to be massive, and Donato, on the spot, quickly figured out the situation. His goal turned out to be a workers ‘and peasants’, rough draft, but it was so important!

“We had a lot of good chances at the start of the game,” Donato said. “And I think the match could well have gone in a different scenario. But I think we immediately gave the opponent a lot of great opportunities to score a goal, and that knocked us down.” …

In general, the second period resembled a shootout in the saloon (17-14 on shots in favor of “Vegas”), and now the former Pittsburgh forward Jared McCan distinguished himself, and there was also a fight on the patch, and the Seattle striker was pushed in the back by Shea Theodore, and McKan almost fell – but still managed to send the puck into the goal. And in the third period, “Kraken” even leveled the score, and there forward Morgan Geeky perfectly threw into the top near nine, which seemed to be reliably defended by the goalkeeper of “Vegas” Robin Lehner.

Video: VGN-SIE: Donato scores a historic goal

“It speaks volumes about our team spirit,” Geekey said. “We knew Vegas was a strong contender. we played today, and I think we even improved during the match. “

Yes, this is a duel! “Seattle” made a powerful comeback, recouping from 0: 3. “Seattle” was not inferior to the venerable “Vegas” at all, and even surpassed the opponent – both in throws (31-30), and in power techniques (33-26), and in the fact that he was able to seize the initiative. It could be a beautiful fairy tale, score “Kraken” the fourth goal, which turned into a victory. But after 35 seconds, another puck visited Grubauer’s goal, and it flew in from the skate of Chandler Stevenson, after a successful ricochet. And the challenge to Chandler showed that there was no deliberate movement of the foot.

Seattle did not save the match, but rightly remarked on their official Twitter: “The most important thing here and now is that we made history this evening.”

Could the Kraken players win? Quite. Guest head coach Dave Haxtall noted that the transition from defense to attack is very important. What the Golden Knights hockey players were able to do at the beginning of the match, quickly turning to attack and creating scoring chances. This proved to be a problem for Seattle in the starting period. “It became a bit of a chaotic situation for us,” Hackstall said of what was happening early in the game.

But what happened next? After the break, “Seattle” removed this confusion, slight chaos from their game – and found the calm, which led to the abandoned washers. There were moments before, but the Vegas players blocked other people’s shots well (19-11 in blocks in their favor at the end of the match). However, in the future, the “Kraken” hockey players were able to be more inventive.

Home striker Mark Stone will then say at a press conference: “Look at the Seattle squad. It’s deep, they have some good players, and they lack some good players, but it will be a good team.”

How many words “good” are in one sentence! And let’s not forget that Seattle have injured forwards Yanni Gourd, Kalle Jarncrok, defender Dennis Cholovski. And they would definitely not interfere this evening. Especially Gourd, who won two Stanley Cups with Tampa and was considered in the first two links of the Kraken.

“When we were behind in the score 0: 3, we just rallied,” Donato said. we knew that as soon as we throw one goal, others will come for it. “

In general, it is easy to imagine that the Kraken players came under pressure when the arena roared before the match, and on the hologram the golden knight was killing the sea monster that had wrapped around him – the symbol of Seattle – with a sword. The home game in attack also seemed deadly at first. But the guests in the first 15 minutes inflicted only three shots on target.

But then the Seattle players got together. They shouldn’t be ashamed of such a debut in any way. Haxtall disagreed at the press conference that Stevenson’s winning goal was legal, but it was not his decision: “I thought there was a foot movement. But in such cases, there are gray areas where you may not see something.”

But the main thing is the character shown by the “Kraken” hockey players. They really went down in history today.

Pavel Lysenkov is a columnist for Match TV (LINK: http://www.matchtv.ru) and a regular contributor to NHL.com/ru.