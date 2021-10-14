Selena Gomez in a great new ad campaign for Puma sneakers

Selena Gomez showed off her confidence and beauty by posing in front of an impressive car and palm trees in new promotional photos of the Puma Cali Star sneakers.

Selena Gomez, 28, looks amazing in her latest Puma promotional photos! The singer promoted the Cali Star sneakers, which she wore in bright white, in photographs and posed outside with incredible palm trees and a chic silver car. She also wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, and some of her wavy locks were tied in a knot while the rest were loose.

The sneaker, modeled by Selena, is priced at $ 80 and is due to appear on Puma’s website on February 9th. In addition to the white sneakers that she sported, the brand offers a black and gold version. “You have to strive for what you want and follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd by being yourself, ”Selena said in a press statement to Puma alongside the release of the new photos.

Before her latest Puma promotional photos, Selena wowed her look for another sneaker ad campaign in December. She promoted the Suede Classic in black in an eye-catching Instagram photo and allowed the holidays to be a part of it by posing in front of a lit Christmas tree. She wore a mustard yellow sweater and sweatpants, with her hair down, her adored dog was next to the girl, Daisy…

Selena has been a brand ambassador for Puma since she announced the exciting news in September 2017. She has appeared in several great commercials that prove that she is not only a talented singer and actress, but also a natural model! She also teamed up with Coach for a partnership and even launched a stunning collection of apparel with the popular brand.

2021 is just beginning, and Selena proves that through her music, partnerships and her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty, she continues to work hard on everything she believes in. The pop singer, performer of the single “Good For You” has always been a source of inspiration for her fans from all over the world. Judging by her latest headlines, it looks like she will stay that way for a long time to come!