Sensation at the Masters in Indian Wells – US Open champion Daniil Medvedev lost to Dimitrov, losing 8 games in a row

The champion of the US Open – 2021 lost to the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and practically lost his chances to become the first racket of the world in the near future.

The 4th lap of Masters in Indian Wells has a sensation – US Open champion Daniil Medvedev just failed in the match with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov… The Russian gave his opponent 8 games in a row. Will he now have a chance to become the 1st racket in the world at the end of the season?





By the fights of the 1/8 finals of the men’s singles category, not all Russian tennis players managed to stay in the grid. If Daniil Medvedev, Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov successfully overcame the barrier of the 3rd circle, then Andrey Rublev in a match with an American Tommy Paul was defeated in three sets. It is curious that it was a meeting between two champions of the junior Roland Garros of different years. Rublev won in 2014, and Tommy Paul won in 2015. Unfortunately, from next week Andrey will leave the top 5 of the ATP rankings. The fact is that the Russian will be deducted points for winning the Kremlin Cup 2019 and St. Petersburg 2020, and he was unable to win back this loss in Indian Wells.





Aslan Karatsev was the first Russian to start the fight for reaching the quarter-finals. The 28-year-old entered the Indian Wells Masters main draw for the first time in his career and immediately found himself among the seeded. He missed the 1st round, and in the 2nd and 3rd in two sets he confidently beat his rivals. Moreover, a Canadian with Russian roots Denis Shapovalov was sown above Karatsev. Both of these tennis players are fighting for getting into the ATP Final Eight, which from this season is played not in London, but in Turin.





In the 4th round, Aslan’s rival was a Pole Hubert Hurkach… The tennis players met recently in San Diego, just a week before Indian Wells. And Karatsev won the victory. But here it should be noted that the Pole flew to that tournament from Europe, where he won the title in Metz and did not have time to really acclimatize. This time there was no serious struggle between the rivals. Khurkach won in two sets, giving Karatsev only 4 games. An offensive defeat for Karatsev, especially considering that if Aslan and Daniil Medvedev succeeded in the 1/8 finals, tennis fans could expect the Russian quarterfinals.

As for Daniil Medvedev, he played the first match very confidently with an American Mackenzie McDonald… But in the next fight with a Serb Philip Krainovich in the second set, it came to a tie-break, where, however, the Russian was at his best. But I must say that the conditions in Indian Wells are not easy for tennis players. The weather is constantly changing – now there is a scorching heat, then a strong wind blows, bringing sand from the desert. On one of the days, the matches were completely interrupted due to a downpour. However, our tennis player managed to tame the elements and used the power of the wind for his own purposes. Watch a video compilation of Daniel’s Incredible Beats.





Beating Krajinovic in the third round of Indian Wells was Medvedev’s 50th win this season. Daniel was asked about this indicator at a press conference, to which he replied: “To be honest, I did not know which match I won in a row. But in general, I play mainly only at major tournaments, so this indicator is very important. Since I have already won 50 victories, then I am doing everything right. As for the local courts, the speed is very slow. It seems that slower is simply not possible. A little more and it would be possible to play mini-tennis. “





In the 1/8 finals, Daniil Medvedev as a rival went to the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. These tennis players already have a fairly rich history of face-to-face encounters. Their first match – in the framework of the grass tournament in London-2017 – was won by Dimitrov. But the next three fights, held on hard, remained for Medvedev. Moreover, the Russian did not give his opponent a single set. Including within the framework of the semifinals of the US Open – 2019, where our tennis player eventually reached the decisive match.

At the start of the fight, Medvedev grabbed Dimitrov’s serve and achieved a break. After that, the opponents as a whole confidently kept their serve. Moreover, Daniel did not take particular risks, but he was practically not mistaken. With the score 5: 3, the Russian earned a double set point at the reception, but did not take advantage of this opportunity. However, in the next game, he went to zero for the set – 6: 4 in 48 minutes. The second set began with an exchange of breaks, but then Medvedev took the lead 4: 1. It seemed that a couple more games, and the match is over. But if in the first 72 minutes of the match, Daniel made only 6 unforced mistakes, then in just a couple of games he doubled this figure. However, here we must pay tribute to Dimitrov, who, using the support of the stands, occasionally played just amazing. After the tweener of the Bulgarian, Medvedev even showed him his thumb approvingly.

Gradually, Daniel’s play in the second set began to fall apart completely. Leading 4: 1 with two breaks, he managed to give the opponent the next 5 games, and with them the game – 4: 6. But this was not the end of Medvedev’s problems. At the beginning of the third game, Dimitrov took the lead with a break 3: 0. This means that the Russian has lost 8 games in a row by this time. Incredible! Next, Daniel managed to break the score in the game, but then again lost his serve – 1: 5. Out of anger, the Russian threw the racket on the court, which crashed with one blow. The outburst of these emotions helped Daniel a little. He even managed to play one break. But it was not enough to turn the situation around. Dmitrov brought the match to victory – 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 3.

This is such a terrible failure of our US Open champion – 2021. This is just the third defeat of the season against Daniel, after winning the starting set. First, he lost to Khurkach at Wimbledon, and then to Rublev at the Masters in Cincinnati. This defeat of Medvedev in the 1/8 finals of Indian Wells from the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov practically deprived the Russian of the chance to become the first racket of the world in the near future. Daniel will be able to lead the rating only if he wins all the remaining tournaments of the season, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, to which he did not even show up, and Djokovic ends the season ahead of schedule.