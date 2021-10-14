Famous Hollywood actresses and singers do their best to preserve their youth for longer. Therefore, they pay special attention to their diet, sports and, of course, personal care.

Cher, collage of TK VEHA

So, for example, the singer Cher in her 75 years has a fairly good appearance. Although she spent most of her life on stage, she still looks younger than many of her colleagues. Cher has repeatedly admitted that she enjoys all the benefits of plastic surgery and cosmetology, but she does it in moderation.

Megan Fox, collage of TK VEKHA

Megan Fox, 35, doesn’t seem to have changed in the past ten years. The Transformers star seems to only look better and better over the years.

Paris Gilton, collage of TK VEKHA

Paris Hilton over the years, too, only prettier. At the same time, the singer recently admitted to Tatler magazine that she had never resorted to Botox injections and fillers in her life. According to Paris, her main beauty secret is only to protect her skin from direct sunlight.

Reese Witherspoon, TK VEHA collage

One of the main blondes in Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon, at 45, can give odds to any young actress. She admitted to Elle magazine that, just like Paris, Hilton protects her skin from the sun’s rays. She will pay special attention to her nutrition. The star does not believe in diets, so she eats often, but in small portions.

Beyonce, collage of TK VEHA

40-year-old singer Beyoncé also devotes a lot of time to personal care. Beyoncé seemed to have frozen herself at the same age and knows the secret recipe for youth. The queen of pop hits carefully monitors her daily routine and has a whole system of weight loss and self-care.

Avril Lavigne, collage of TK VEKHA

37-year-old Avril Lavigne is practically no different from the girl who is loved by millions of listeners around the world. In order to always look perfect, she often goes in for sports and pays special attention to nutrition.

Gwen Stefani, TK VEKHA collage

Surprisingly, American singer Gwen Stefani is 52 years old. The star who gave us the song Don’t Speak to The Daily Telegraph admitted that she doesn’t believe in magic masks or creams. The singer connects her beauty with happiness in her personal life, namely with her new fiancé Blake Shelton.

