SpaceBudZ Celebrates First Over $ 1 Million NFT Sale On Cardano Network | Blockchain24

NFTs have been around for a long time on the Cardano network. Before smart contract capabilities debuted on the network, users could mint and sell NFTs without having to provide a smart contract address. However, compared to the leading Ethereum NFT blockchain, Cardano NFT sales have been negligible. At a time when NFTs were sold on the Ethereum network for $ 69.3 million, Cardano has yet to see its first million dollar sale.

SpaceBudz Sells First Million Dollar NFT

The NFT market on Cardano has been thriving ever since the smart contract became available on the blockchain. While these smart contracts are not required to mint NFTs, they attracted more users to the network, which in turn generated more interest in the NFTs minted on the platform. Various artists have released and sold their NFTs on the blockchain and now SpaceBudz has successfully registered the first sale of over $ 1 million worth of Cardano NFTs.

SpaceBudz is an NFT platform built on the Cardano blockchain. SpaceBudz consists of 10,000 unique NFTs that users can personally own after purchase. The project broadcasts its sale on Twitter via a bot that announces every listing and sale of SpaceBudz NFT.

On Tuesday, the SpaceBudzBot account reported that SpaceBud # 9936 sold for 510,000 ADA. Based on the current ADA price of $ 2.11 at the time of this writing, the NFT sold for $ 1,076,100. Record sale on the Cardano network.

Cardano celebrates Ada Lovelace day

Cardano’s own ADA token is named after one of the first programmers to sign up. Ada Lovelace is one of the women who pioneered software programming after the first computers were used in the 1940s. Community members call themselves ladies’ men, an ode to mathematicians.

IOHK has joined the scientific community in celebrating Ada Lovelace Day, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of women in STEM fields.

Today is Ada Lovelace Day – a holiday of one of the first technology pioneers and programmers! This is an international celebration of women’s achievements in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, aimed at increasing the role of women in STEM #Cardano https://t.co/bp1X6rC79z pic.twitter.com/tCgcvaoZHZ – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) October 12, 2021

The Cardano Foundation is making a notable contribution to innovation and growth in the science and technology sector, and founder Charles Hoskinson is set to tour the African continent as the fund invests in blockchain startups in the region. The Africa tour is due to start in South Africa, but a departure time has yet to be announced.