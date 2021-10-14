“Tampa” got into a cold shower

And how well it all started!

If you remember, after winning the 2020 Stanley Cup, the banner hung modestly in the corner of the Tampa hockey palace for two months – from January to March. The club decided to postpone the lifting ceremony until spectators were allowed into the arena. The banner found its rightful place under the ceiling only on March 13, but covid restrictions allowed only 3,800 fans to watch this.

Now everyone was preparing for the holiday from the very beginning. Amalie Arena was waiting for a full house.

“It will be a special day and a special feeling,” said Lightning head coach John Cooper. “Many of the fans who will witness the raising of the banner were here in the fifth decisive game of the final against Montreal. And for the guys this will also be a special moment, which their families, friends, all those who helped and supported them in these difficult times will be able to watch live. It will be a beautiful point at the end of one chapter and at the same time the beginning new “.

Cooper, by the way, just recently extended the contract with “Lightning” for another three years, which was also supposed to cheer up the fans. Yes, the team in the offseason lost the third link, which is so important for itself, but all the leaders are in the ranks, healthy and seem to be full of strength. In contrast to the rival in the first match – “Pittsburgh”, which at the start of the season is forced to do without Sidney Crosby and Evgeny Malkin. The importance of these two pillars for the champions of 2016 and 2017 is not worth explaining once again. In general, the obvious favorite among the bookmakers was precisely “Tampa”, which, on the wave of enthusiasm and in the class, was supposed to start a new campaign for the health of the third consecutive Stanley Cup.

The trophy itself arrived at the arena, solemnly before that on a boat ride along the city canals, thereby, where the championship procession took place in July.

Players “Tampa” of the new convocation brightly and effectively called one by one on the ice. “Nikiiita Kuch-Erov”, – the announcer broke off his voice, and the stands exploded with applause.

The banner flew up into the arches of the palace.

The anthem was inspired by local favorite Sonia Brison-Kirksy, whose tough fight against the coronavirus this summer was followed by the whole of Florida.

Energy and optimism seethed around and literally demanded an exit.

“It will be an exciting event. I hope we stay focused and show the clear, structured play that everyone is used to,” defender Ryan McDonagh said the day before. and score points from the start of the season. “

However, something went wrong. “Pittsburgh” looked more hungry team, fought more actively at the sides, threw at the first opportunity and did not allow Andrei Vasilevsky to relax. Already in the first period, he had to neutralize the two-on-one exit, which was completed by Dominic Simon, and win the duel against Evan Rodriguez, who went to the gate without resistance at all. At the end of the period, the score remained 0: 0, but in terms of shots (14-7) and dangerous moments (4-0), “Pittsburgh” was confidently leading.

“We have to give credit to the opponents – they made us chase the puck all evening even with their sub-optimal line-up,” Lightning captain Stephen Stamkos said after the game. I hope this match will be a reminder for us: each opponent will fight against Tampa to the maximum.

Stamkos also expressed the opinion that this year the level of resistance will be higher than last, since then “Tampa” played the entire regular season with just seven opponents, and now they have to “answer” to every team in the league. With the same “Pittsburgh” “Lightning” did not play last year, but now, as the commentator team of ESPN, which included Mark Messier and Chris Chelios, put it, “Penguins” jumped out of their pants to show what they are against the background of champions , and even without Crosby and Malkin.

In the second period, which Pittsburgh won 11-7, he finally turned his advantage into goals. First, Andrei Vasilevsky made a gift to the opponent, who unsuccessfully threw the puck from outside the goal directly to Jeff Carter, who helped score the first goal for the Penguins to Danton Heinen, and then the defenders slept through the exit of the former Lightning player Brian Boyle, who missed the entire last season NHL.

“The opponents had a plan, and they executed it very well, – continued Stamkos. – The Pittsburgh defenders did not allow our strikers to accelerate, and we often found ourselves locked in our own zone. and no one wants to give us the center of the court to watch how we organize combinations. Today we have not shown the level of play to match the “Pittsburgh.” We were beaten. “

In the third period, “Tampa” tried to organize a chase, but without much success. In general, “Pittsburgh” still looked stronger, although three of their four goals in those 20 minutes were thrown into an empty net.

“We need to throw out the tape of this game. Just forget and start over with the knowledge that it doesn’t matter who is in the lineup of the opponents and who is not, we will not have an easy life,” said Tampa striker Patrick Maroon, champion of the last three years. Agree, you can’t say that (Pittsburgh goalkeeper) Tristan Jarry beat us. No, we only had a couple of chances at the end of the game, and most of the meeting we were too predictable. received”.

“They came here to play, and we – to watch our champion banner rise up,” the head coach of “Lightning” John Cooper eloquently described what was happening on the ice. . No class advantage means anything if you don’t give your best on the court one hundred percent. “

“It’s hard for me to single out someone from our team, other than the goalkeeper, who was our best player,” the mentor added. Pittsburgh “.

Cooper couldn’t remember the last time Tampa lost the opening match. It happened already in 2013 (1: 3 “Boston”). So, the current champions are able to leave in the past the emotions of the previous season, and, presumably, they will demonstrate this already in the second match – on October 14 against Detroit. If not – just right to talk about a champion hangover, despite all the sober thoughts that sounded after the game with “Pittsburgh”.