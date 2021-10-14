“The conversation Karpin had after the match with Slovakia had a positive effect on the team.”

The assistant to the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin, Viktor Onopko, spoke on Match TV about his work in the team, and also appreciated the play of Russian footballers in the matches with Slovakia and Slovenia.

– When the team is out of the ball, the defensive actions start from the attackers. Naturally, these actions must be debugged. Football players need to know what to do with and without the ball. When [идти] into pressing when to roll back. Defense, attack, rebuilding – this is what the head coach does.

Such a function that I am responsible for the line of defense, and Nikolai Nikolaevich [Писарев] – behind the line of attack, since he was a striker, we don’t have this. The rounds will begin, we will look again with Nikolai Nikolaevich, we will fly to the championship games and collect information on candidate football players.

Even before these games, there were many moments when it was necessary to urgently change players due to injuries. Therefore, you must always be aware of all events in the clubs.

If we take the game with Slovakia, then not everything turned out from what we planned. But the most important thing is the result. In Slovenia, the current team had the best game. There was already mutual understanding, the transition from defense to attack was adjusted. There were more moments and situations where the interaction of many players turned out. It was possible, of course, to score more. So the conversation that Valery Georgievich had after Slovakia had a positive effect on the team before the second match, – said Onopko.

On October 14, Onopko turned 52 years old.

In eight rounds of World Cup 2022 qualification, the Russians scored 19 points and topped the group H standings, two points ahead of second-placed Croatia.