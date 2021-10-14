The cosmetologist explained what the shocking changes in the appearance of Tom Cruise are connected with

Tom Cruise caused a flurry of comments from Internet users about his appearance, appearing the other day at a baseball game with a puffy face.

Rumors that a celebrity is resorting to plastic surgery have haunted Cruise for many years. Although the actor has always denied that he went under the knife, fans are still confident that the forever young Tom Cruise underwent nose surgery, had a hair transplant, regularly injected Botox, and also installed veneers on his teeth.

Photos of the “swollen” actor, posted on Twitter, caused a violent reaction from users of this social network. “What did Tom Cruise do with his face?” – some fans of the star are perplexed. “Tom Cruise has either gained weight or overdone fillers,” others suggest.

The Sun has asked a cosmetologist for comments. Dr. Alice Henshaw, a beauty salon owner who regularly uses injectables in her work, revealed the true causes of swelling on the face of the idol of millions.

According to the cosmetologist, the actor’s face was swollen as a result of plastic surgery: “Tom definitely looks swollen and swollen, which may be due to fillers, edema after a procedure, or being overweight,” she says.

“In the past, he has injected under the eyes, around the mouth and nose, but this time it looks different. If you look at him in profile, you can see that his neck is also very swollen. Beauty injections are not given to this area, which means that, most likely, these are not fillers, but edema or excess weight, ”the cosmetologist is sure.

Dr. Alice is confident that this type of edema is typical for people who have undergone plastic surgery or neck and face lift. Henshaw also confirms the rumors of a hair transplant: “At almost 60 years old, Tom’s hairline remained the same, although it thinned slightly, which suggests that he may have had a hair transplant,” the doctor said.

Note that recently it became known that Tom Cruise broke up with 39-year-old British actress Hayley Atwell. Perhaps the star’s external changes are caused by worries about the breakup.