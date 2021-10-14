The current Zenit is the best in the Semak era. What has changed in him?

New center of defense, Dziuba’s role and Brazilian influence.

Zenit went on hiatus for the national team matches as the leader of the Premier League and almost the only real contender for the title. But the main impression: we are watching the best version of the team under Sergei Semak. The SE correspondent talks about how the club has made progress, which makes it possible to solve problems not only in the RPL.

Lack of jitters in European competitions and working replacements

With Semak, Zenit took the last place in the group with Benfica, Leipzig and Lyon. And with Lazio, Borussia and Brugge he scored only one point.

This fall, Semak’s third run into the Champions League began. There is already one victory, but the key observation is that the Russian club has finally stopped shaking in front of any opponent. The team plays in a relaxed manner and no longer squeezes into their own penalty area. There were also fewer mistakes from behind, and thanks to the reinforced bench, the coach got the opportunity for rotation and improved in substitutions.

Previously, it was completely sad with them: the replacements were carried out too late, did not add quality or even ruined the game. The most illustrative example is the Super Cup two years ago, when Zenit beat Loko thanks to Azmun’s double, but after replacing Serdar he lost his attacking power and could not oppose anything to aggressive pressure in the end.

Now substitutions are Semak’s real trump card. Thanks to them, he has already pulled out the game with Khimki (Sutormin and Erokhin transformed from the bench 1: 1 to 3: 1), and if Dziuba had hit the half-empty net in London, he would have saved the match with Chelsea.

Updated defense

Since the September meeting with “Akhmat”, “Zenith” has formed a new pair of central defenders. The injured Dejan Lovren was replaced by Dmitry Chistyakov and gave a very decent segment. So much so that he earned a place in the start even after the restoration of the Croat (especially considering his personal mistakes).

From the start of the season to the match with CSKA, Zenit’s xGA (the number of expected goals of the opponent) was 7.75 in space (11th in RPL – usually top clubs do not allow that much). But starting with the game in Grozny and ending with the battle with Sochi, the figure fell to 3.32 (at the moment – the least of all in the championship).

The best time in St. Petersburg is spent by Yaroslav Rakitsky. The Ukrainian is gaining 2 tackles + interceptions on average per match, performs 7.3 longballs and actively participates in the attack. In August and September, Rakitskiy scored four assists in all tournaments (the best result in the team).

Barrios also helps to ensure compactness and reliability in defense. Against rivals who attack a lot through the flanks, the Colombian falls into the top three and insures the laterals. Wilmar’s unique qualities are the ability to clearly play ahead and not allow the opponent to be behind him with the ball, which was proved by the successful tutelage of Lukaku in London: Barrios won 75% of the martial arts against Romelu and did not let him go to the goal (the missed ball was not his fault) …

Dziuba’s special role and the Brazilian trio in midfield

Semak almost moved away from the canopies, and serving Dziuba was only one of the options. But not a priority. Artem fits well into the bottom game. He knows how to keep the ball on time, while maintaining possession and a fast pace of attacks. This season, Dziuba has taken part in seven goals of the team (the best result in the championship) and scored 9.79 xGChain (xG of all attacks that ended with a blow and in which the player took part is the third result in the league).

Also Malcolm finally played out. He disperses attacks well, is good at dribbling (71% of successful dribbles). And he produces an average of 3.3 grandmaster passes per match. Zenit lacked a player who is willing and able to actively push the ball forward.

At the same time, Claudinho can also come up with something unusual ahead. After Juliano left, the Petersburgers were looking for a playmaker for a long time – and it looks like they found him. “This is a footballer who is very well equipped technically. Works great with the ball. We know that Claudinho has a long-range shot, he knows how to dispose of the ball when he gets it between the lines. He sees the field well, can play in different positions.

In the line of attack [играет] on both flanks and the classic “ten”, that is, under the attackers “, – said Semak’s assistant William Oliveira about the player.

Wendel continues to progress. The midfielder often drops down, closer to Rakitskiy, and plays the ball from there. This season, Wendel is the best in xGBuidup (xG of all attacks that ended with a shot and in which the player took part, but excluding the pass to the blow and the shot itself) – 10.78. And one of the best in delivering the ball to the final third – he passed / passed with the ball 80 times to this zone.

Largely due to the Brazilian center of the field, a pleasant impression from the team is formed. This season, a real gang has gathered in St. Petersburg, which daringly plays with the giants, shows modern combination football and sets goals for itself higher than the next gold in the Premier League.

Matvey Morozov