The fate of Znarka in the Russian national team is not yet clear

Match TV columnist Pavel Lysenkov said that the issue of including Oleg Znarka in the coaching staff of the Russian national team for the Beijing Olympics is under discussion.

– It may happen that it will be necessary to ignite the players for feats, so that they do the impossible. Znarok seems to be such a person. His candidacy is still in question. He is still at the headquarters as a consultant, but his place on the bench is being discussed… I believe that his emotions would greatly help the coaching staff. And I am very interested in what final decision we will hear – and where Znarok will end up: on the bench, on the podium, or he will not go to China at all, ”Lysenkov said.

On September 29, the expert council of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation recommended the appointment of Alexei Zhamnov to the post of head coach.

Znarok headed the Russian national team from 2014 to 2018. The team under his leadership won gold at the 2014 World Championship and also won the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The Beijing Olympic Hockey Tournament will take place from 9 to 20 February 2022. The Russian national team will perform in Group B with teams from Denmark, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

