“The guys play against all this *****, and then they make fools of us.” Gogniev gave an emotional press conference at the FNL

Head coach of Vladikavkaz Alania Spartak Gogniev held an emotional press conference after the defeat to Akron (1: 2) in the away match of the 17th round of the FNL Olympics.

– The guys want to pay tribute, because flights, and they show such a game! Three days later, on the fourth game, there is no recovery at all. And they show such a game on the road, such a frantic dedication. Thank you guys more for fighting. And the result – yes, we are unhappy with it. With such a game, the result will come, you just need to realize the moments.

– At the end of the match there were two episodes when the referee could put the 11-meter. Did you manage to watch these moments?

– Iron penalty! In 17 games we hit a penalty once. The team with over 70% possession of the ball. That’s it, I’m not discussing it. I would like to tell our guys, they play against all this *****, strive to win, and then they make fools of us that we swear, we swear, we are removed later. But it’s not right! Please note – we want to play football. Congratulations to the opponent on the victory, they implemented two sets, but we are showing good, aggressive football. It is energy consuming, and it is difficult for us to play in this format, the fields are changing, everything else.

We are a team that scores in every match, but sometimes that is not enough. We are a team that unfolds, we do not dry for 90 minutes. It’s interesting to watch us. So let’s play, let’s raise the league! Let everyone play in this format, on a collision course! They say there are no football players. See how our national team plays. Look what kind of footballers! They are, they just need to be dealt with, ”Gogniev said at a press conference published on the Alania YouTube channel.

Gogniev’s team takes 3rd place in the standings with 32 points. The team from Vladikavkaz is 5 points behind the leading Orenburg.

On October 17, Alania will receive Neftekhimik.