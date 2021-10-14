The judge explained the excommunication from football by the complaint of the “big club not from Moscow” :: Football :: RBC Sport

Football referee Stanislav Vasiliev believes that the RFU simply found a reason to remove him. He was suspended last season after a mistake in the match “Rotor” – “Akhmat”

Football referee Stanislav Vasiliev expressed his opinion about the situation with his life suspension, which the RFU announced at the end of last season.

“I am sure that the decision to remove me from refereeing for life is largely due to one big club not from Moscow. I really did make serious mistakes against them. And, as practice has shown, one cannot be wrong against this team. The RFU simply found an excuse to remove me, “Vasiliev told the Championship.

Vasiliev was suspended after the 28th round match of Tinkoff of the Russian Premier League (RPL) last season between Rotor and Akhmat (1: 0). The reason was called an unassigned penalty kick in favor of the Grozny club. “Yes, in the match between Rotor and Akhmat I made a mistake by not assigning a penalty to Rotor’s goal. Maybe he was not fully concentrated at that moment – after all, it was the end of the meeting. I don’t know why I took this episode like that. At the time of the fall, I didn’t even have a thought, ”Vasiliev noted, adding that the video assistant on VAR did not intervene in the situation.

The judge also said that he passed a polygraph test, but did not receive the result of the study. “The public is told that the polygraph is the RFU’s superweapon. But in reality this “false lie detector” is just bullshit! From the outside, an illusion is created that Khachaturyants is fighting corruption, and for a manager, a polygraph is a very good explanation of his decisions, ”added Vasiliev.

In the summer, Vasiliev was not included in the list of referees for the next season. Head of the RFU Referee Committee Ashot Khachaturyants, who is now also acting President of the RPL, stated that the removal of Vasiliev is related to the results of an internal audit.