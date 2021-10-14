The Lord of the Rings star secretly married Katy Perry

American singer Katy Perry and British actor Orlando Bloom announced their engagement two years ago. But the fans never saw the beautiful pictures from the wedding: the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the plans of the lovers. In addition, in August 2020, they had a daughter, Daisy Blue. The fans began to guess about the secret marriage of the “Lord of the Rings” star to Perry when they noticed the ring “on the same finger” of the performer, reports the portal Us Weekly with reference to a friend of celebrities Bobby Bons.

The wedding was so small that I didn’t even receive an invitation, – surprised companion.

Rumors that Bloom and Perry were getting married appeared in the spring of 2021. According to one version, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, they decided to make the ceremony even more personal by inviting only those closest to them. Katie and Orlando have been dating since 2016, and the singer received an offer from the chosen one on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

