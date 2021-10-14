The MMA Union called the exclusion of Russian athletes to Ukraine blatant

According to the President of the MMA Union of Russia Radmir Gabdullin, the decision of the Ukrainian colleagues is contrary to the Olympic Charter and human principles

The Federation of Mixed Martial Arts MMA of Ukraine is guided by the principles of selfish PR and destroys the country’s reputation in the international sports arena in connection with the statement that Russian athletes are not allowed to the European Championship in Kiev. This was stated in a conversation with RBC Sport by the president of the MMA Union of Russia Radmir Gabdullin.

“This is an egregious case. The question concerns the athletes of the MMA mixed martial arts union, and all Russian citizens who take part in international competitions, “Gabdullin said.

The head of the MMA Union of Russia noted that “the athletes were preparing for the starts, gaining the necessary sports form, but the” non-handshake “official of the Ukrainian federation allows himself to make such statements about our country.”

“I consider this a real challenge, in sports such behavior is unacceptable,” he stressed.

Gabdullin said that the non-admission of Russian athletes is associated with fear and the inability to compete in the competitive process.

“Our athletes are now out of competition and are the absolute world and European MMA champions. Such expressions once again prove the lack of willingness of the Ukrainian national team to compete on an honest basis with Russian fighters.

There will be no retaliatory actions on the part of Russia in relation to the Ukrainian athletes. “We do not want to be like and stoop to the level of such sports functionaries. I wish my Ukrainian colleague to gain strength, patience, wisdom and to direct all efforts to make this sport a national treasure of his state, “Gabdullin emphasized.

The functionary also noted that he does not consider the tournament held in Kiev a legitimate competition.

“The European MMA Championship was held this year in Kazan. The organizers were IMMAF, the Union of MMA of Russia, the Ministry of Sports of Russia, the authorities of Tatarstan and the Republican Federation of MMA. We consider all other championships to be illegitimate in their essence, ”he said.

Earlier, the President of the Ukrainian Federation of Mixed Martial Arts (UF MMA) Volodymyr Teslya said that Russian athletes will not compete at the European Championships, which is to be held in Kiev from 5 to 9 November. “UF MMA has no contacts with the aggressor country in contrast to some other organizations. Unfortunately, to clear this field, you still need to work hard. But we hope that over time in Ukraine there will be less and less ties with Russia, ”he said.