The new album of the group “Market Relations” 2021 is 18 references to football. From Spartak to Real

In the penultimate album of “Market Relations” there were 39 football references. The new release did not surpass this figure – in 2021, we heard 18 references to football. Collected and disassembled the most powerful punches.

“Clogged sector”

In the new album of the group, the song has the most football title “Clogged sector”… Inside – a chorus with a mention of “Spartacus”:

Football The French president played on a team with Wenger and even scored a penalty 28 MINUTES AGO

“The clogged sector at the stadium,

Traffic * briefcase, in it paint in a can,

And on the wall is a red and white rhombus “

Traffic is a Moscow underground clothing and accessories brand.

Sergei “Brazilets” Mishko has been in the group from the very beginning, since childhood he has been a fan of football and Spartak. Most of the references to sport # 1 in RO’s work come from Brasi, the band’s most playful member. Mishko’s creative pseudonym appeared in childhood on the yard box, when the guy was winding up rivals in the yellow jersey of the Brazilian national team.

As a Spartak fan, the Brazilian mentions the topical events of the red and white on the tracks. In the song “Where is the soul?” from last year’s album, Brasi teases Glushakov, is horrified by Tedesco’s results and harshly asks Fedun to leave for Tosno.

“Call signs”

“And I will not be the second, as after Tedesco Hinkel”

The first song of the new album contains the most football references. The lead singer of Market Relations recalls German coach Andreas Hinkel, who in 2019 became Tedesco’s assistant at Spartak. Together with him, Hinkel left the club in May 2021.

“I ***** (work) for RO, like Mostovoy for Vigo”

A patriotic reference to the football successes of Alexander Mostovoy in Spain. The Tsar played 276 matches for Vigo, in which he scored 70 times and gave 20 assists. An impressive example.

“If rap is football, then we are the second league”

Comparing the musical underground to a football basement sounds contradictory compared to the idea of ​​not wanting to be second, as after Tedesco Hinkel. True, the “Market Relations” has already developed and outgrown the underground status. How RPL compared to the championship of the 90s and 00s.

“Dirty Rappers”

“You know, only football, I don’t play basketball.”

In the 2000s, when “Market Relations” was born in apartment studios and released witty tracks with bad sound, on the other side of the screen, the dancefloor of hip-hop and pop-rap exploded. Wide-leg pants, basketball and raised-visor caps were associated with the American rap school, the opposite of the Russian underground.

“Street”

“Red and white sector, red and white match,

Red and white city, red and white match

Red and white minus, red and white track “

The track was recorded with Magu, a member of the friendly rap group Black Economy. Despite the big football-related overtones in the songs, the Brazilian and Magu admitted that they love watching football and watching the game more than going to the stands and traveling with the team. In the album “2021” football-related romance is mentioned in the songs “***** (Devil’s) stoos” and “Doublethink”: a clogged sector, departures and “stadik” touch the fan’s soul.

“Paragraph”

“I throw the most brilliant rhymes out loud,

Everything is fast and clear with us, like futsal “

“I smoked, played the console

And he took the underground cup like Pirlo-papa “

“Market Relations” got Andrea Pirlo’s championship statement from the football quote book. Before the 2006 World Cup final, Andrea slept in the afternoon, played a PlayStation, and in the evening took the World Cup with the Italian national team.

“Voice from the Moscow Ring Road”

“I write at dawn, I read after dusk,

I hammer them into bits, like into the gate of Zapata “

It is no coincidence that Atalanta’s Colombian forward got into the song of the Russian underground. The Brazilian admitted that he follows the Bergamascans and sympathizes with a daring team with a charismatic coach.

“Listen”

“******* (Not needed) the gloss of the clubs, the trophy took the honor”

“In RO is irreplaceable, as in” Rubin “Khvich, Shatov”

The result of the reboot of Rubin Kazan is noticeable not only in the club’s new media image, but also in the improved results of the Kazan middle peasant, which has become a contender for the European competition. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the main star of the team; Georgians can leave for Europe at any time. But the reference to Oleg Shatov can only be explained by rhyme. The attacking midfielder finished last season unattractively: one goal scored and three assists in 21 games. In the current draw, Oleg plays very little due to injury and increased competition in the Kazan midfield – in 10 matches Shatov spent only 202 minutes on the field.

“On brands”

“I shoot in corners like Toni Kroos”

The German longshot and twist shots specialist is in a downturn in his career, but his goals are endlessly savoring. Review Germany’s free kick against the Swedes at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Bazaar for Life”

“Like Nacho in Real Madrid, I’m in defense for RO”

Nacho, 31, has played for Real Madrid from a young age and is the type of monogamous player.

“Encore”

“I haven’t given hope for a long time, like Upamekano right now”

Bayern Munich signed Upamecano from RB Leipzig in February 2021 for € 42.5 million. The French defender has moved on to the Munich giants despite strong interest from the Premier League. Dayo is not included in the French squad due to competition for the center-back position. The 22-year-old Frenchman is talented, but he cannot show his best. In the final of the League of Nations, Upamecano replaced the injured Varane and brought a goal from Spain.

Slomoushen

“We aim kipish like Diego Armando”

Another strong point of “Market Relations” is out-of-context comparisons with football players and topics from current football folklore. In the previous songs, the heroes “beat like Pavar” and “stood behind the” RO “, like on the gate of Kep.”

In addition to references to football, betting is mentioned several times in the new album. In his youth, the Brazilian had problems with gambling and was a gambling addict, which can be read from texts and betting terminology. Album “2021” was the first for Brasi, recorded after being released from prison in November 2020 (in February 2017, the Brazilian and other members of the group were sentenced to various terms for selling drugs). Even in the end, the soloist recorded tracks for the album “2020”, which became the group’s most footballing album.

“Hot November”

On October 8, the band announced a new tour of 11 cities with the release of the song “Hot November”. It contains the freshest references to the football agenda.

“Pass again, interception here, tackle and in the nine,

We show you a class like United Ronaldo

Without Cristiano, nowhere. Since returning from Juventus to Manchester United, Krish has nailed down five goals in six games. A devilish start compared to Leo Messi’s humble debut at PSG.

“We are going to leave, I will shake off the dust from the crosses,

The new cycle and yesterday’s MC have come true,

I ***** (hit) the bat like a ball and the Market is Millwall

Hip-hop factory, I wanna slam the enemy

The hall is like an opponent’s sector – his eye is riveted to me “

A football verse mentioning the London Millwall, known for its passionate and violent fans. The atmosphere of harsh British derbies and street fights can be felt in the films “Green Street Hooligans” and “Football Factory”. To the second and sends “RO” (not to “Star Factory”).

“I am Sheriff, we are writing a new chapter, at a party and at home”

The enchanting matches of the Moldavian “Sheriff” in the Champions League did not pass by the football rappers. Yuriy Vernidub’s team slammed Shakhtar at home (2: 0) and Real Madrid away (2: 1).

“Market Relations” grew up on football stories. It is difficult to find such a group, in the texts of which references to football and the stadium atmosphere are organically intertwined. Many hymns and songs have been written about the game, but the audacious rap was perfect to bring football stories to life in music.

(Photo: Brazilian official Instagram page)

