The SBR allowed a biathlete suspended for doping to return to the national team :: Biathlon :: RBC Sport

President of the Russian Biathlon Union Viktor Maygurov said that he sees no obstacles to the return of Ekaterina Glazyrina if her results meet the criteria

Biathlete Yekaterina Glazyrina, whose disqualification for violation of anti-doping rules has ended, may return to the Russian national team. This was stated by the head of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) Viktor Maygurov.

“This environment is the BIU (Independent Governance, Transparency and Anti-Doping Unit, Biathlon Integrity Unit. RBK) notified the RBU that Glazyrina could return to competitive activity, since her one-year preliminary disqualification expired on September 24. As president of the SBR, I see no obstacles to Katya’s return to the Russian national team, if its results match, “the SBR website quotes Maigurov.

The head of the union noted that he was humanly very sorry that these 12 months during the disqualification were deleted from the sports life of the biathlete.

In September 2020, BIU suspended Glazyrina from the competition for a year due to alleged anti-doping rule violations. The grounds for the dismissal were information from the report of the independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency under the leadership of Richard McLaren and data from the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory transferred to WADA.

Glazyrina had previously served a two-year ban (from February 10, 2018 to February 9, 2020), then she was found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation based on the results of an investigation by the McLaren Independent Commission.

On account of 34-year-old Glazyrina, one personal and four relay podiums at the stages of the World Cup in 2012-2013.