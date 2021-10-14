The term of the suspension of Ekaterina Glazyrina in the doping case has ended. Biathlete May Return to Competition – Biathlon

President of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) Viktor Maygurov spoke about the possible return of Ekaterina Glazyrina to the national team.

In September 2020, the biathlete was suspended for a year due to an investigation related to the Richard McLaren report and the database (LIMS) of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. According to Maigurov, the Biathlon Integrity Unit (BIU) has confirmed that Glazyrina can now return to the sport.

From 2017 to 2019, Glazyrina has already served a suspension for anti-doping violations.

“This Wednesday, October 13, BIU notified the RBU that Ekaterina Glazyrina may return to competitive activity, since her one-year provisional suspension expired on September 24.

As president of the RBU, I see no obstacles to Katya’s return to the Russian national team, if her results match, but humanly I am very sorry that these 12 months were erased from her sports life, “said Maygurov.

